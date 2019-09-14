Protect youth from the most extreme of punishments

There was a time when New Mexico was ahead of the nation in protecting children from cruel and unusual punishment. New Mexico was one of the first states to abolish the death penalty for youth, and one of the first states to protect youth tried as adults from mandatory sentences. While New Mexico was once ahead, the state is now far behind.
In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court held, in Miller v. Alabama, that it is unconstitutional to sentence a child to life without parole except in the rarest of cases. As adolescent brain science shows and the Supreme Court recognized, children are less capable than adults of regulating emotion, controlling impulses, and evaluating risk and reward. They are heavily influenced by their surrounding environment, which is rarely in their control. Furthermore, children — even those who commit serious crime — are more likely to reform their behavior and be rehabilitated. The Supreme Court found that these characteristics of youth render the sentence of life without parole excessive for children.
Life without parole did not exist in New Mexico until the death penalty was abolished in 2009. While youth are eligible for the sentence, no one is currently serving life without parole in the state for a crime committed while under the age of 18. There are, however, many individuals serving sentences that violate the principles espoused in Miller by depriving youth of a meaningful opportunity for review, and if they have rehabilitated, release. In the wake of the Miller decision, both through legislative reforms and traditional post-conviction remedies, hundreds of people across the country once serving excessive and extreme sentences for crimes committed as children have been released and returned home from prison. In New Mexico, excessive and extreme sentences for children remain unchallenged.
There are 86 individuals in New Mexico serving sentences of greater than 10 years for crimes they committed as youth. Many of them are serving sentences that present the very real possibility that they will die in prison, some with sentences of 142 years and life plus 42 years. Fourteen individuals already have spent more than 20 years in prison for the crimes they committed as children, some have served more than 30 years. Kids who went to prison at 15 and 16 years old are now 46 and 54 and still behind bars.
In the wake of the Miller decision, 22 states and the District of Columbia ban life without parole for children. Thirteen of those states have legislated judicial review hearings or automatic parole eligibility after a maximum term. It is time for New Mexico to follow suit. For those now serving excessive and extreme sentences they received as children, their imprisonment goes against our state’s long history of protecting youth from the most extreme of punishments.
New Mexico need not look far for model reform laws: Even conservative states such as Texas, Arkansas and West Virginia have abolished life without parole for children and passed legislation establishing fixed parole eligibility for youth. It is time to put New Mexico ahead again.
Denali Wilson is a third-year law student at the University of New Mexico. She spent the summer working for the Campaign for the Fair Sentencing of Youth in Washington, D.C., a policy organization dedicated to ending juvenile life without parole and other extreme youth sentences.