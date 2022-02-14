First and foremost, any plan with “every action to protect and expand” voting rights in New Mexico must include open primaries as a cornerstone. That includes the governor’s proposed voting rights law.
I am an Albuquerque resident and a declined-to-state voter (along with 25 percent of the state’s registered voters).
As a DTS voter, I wish I could participate in all elections in New Mexico. In our two-party political system, the Democrats and the Republicans both are trying to referee all elections and the entire voting process — despite the U.S. Constitution making no mention at all of political parties.
I do not support Senate Bill 8, the Voting Rights Act, unless open primaries are made part of this bill.
According to state voter registration data at the end of 2021, the third-largest segment of voters is DTS voters. That means nearly 25 percent of New Mexico’s population are unable to exercise their fundamental rights by voting in all elections because of closed primaries.
Yet the state constitution, Article VII says: “Every person who is a qualified elector pursuant to the Constitution and laws of the United States and a citizen thereof shall be qualified to vote in all elections in New Mexico.”
In a small-population state like New Mexico, with notoriously weak ethics laws and a long history of corruption among elected officials, the disenfranchisement of many voters has created a strong demand for reform from every corner of the state.
Over 80 percent of New Mexicans — Republicans, Democrats and independent — support a move to open primaries. Our secretary of state supports open primaries.
A basic open primaries bill would allow independent voters and voters affiliated with minor parties to participate in primary elections. The voter would simply choose to vote on only one candidate from each race combined into one ballot for decline-to-state voters registered with the New Mexico secretary of state, with no requirement to alter the party affiliation on their registration. Voters would chose among Democratic, Republican and Libertarian candidates.
There also is a Senate joint resolution, sponsored by Sen. Bill Tallman, that would create open primaries via constitutional amendment. It hasn’t received much traction this session.
However it happens, it is essential that residents, officials and lawmakers focus on legislation that will truly make a positive difference in the lives of New Mexicans and outcomes in New Mexico. Establishing open primaries will make a positive difference.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.