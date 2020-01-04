Rep. Nathan Small is right when he says “Water is life” and that water is our most precious natural resource (“Protecting our water is protecting our future,” My View, Dec. 15). He is also right when he says that the current rate of freshwater use in fracking (4.2 billion gallons in 2018) is not sustainable.
He does not, however, explain that fracking industries are burdened by the financial costs of disposing produced water and that the Produced Water Act is a handout that relieves them of that burden. Rep. Small does not explain that; coincidentally, the Produced Water Act was fervently supported by the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association. House Bill 546 is a thinly veiled piece of pro-oil and gas legislation championed by Rep. Small and his crony, Brian Egolf.
HB 546 gives the oil company that owns a fracked well the right to sell and transfer the produced water from that well and also gives the transferee of the produced water the right to sell and transfer the produced water. Thus, vast quantities of produced water will become the property of the same oil companies that use billions of gallons of freshwater to frack their wells. What was once a financial burden is now an asset for those companies in the booming “recycled water” industry.
According to University of New Mexico professor David Thompson, five barrels of contaminated produced water is generated with every barrel of oil. In 2018, New Mexico produced nearly 246 million barrels of oil. You do the math. It is well accepted in the scientific community that for the foreseeable future, New Mexico will become hotter and drier. Our water will become more scarce and valuable as our groundwater is depleted and our streams and rivers dry up due to increasing temperatures caused by climate change. The words “climate change” or “climate science” are nowhere to be found in the Produced Water Act.
The Office of the State Engineer is the state agency with expertise and the responsibility for administering New Mexico’s water resources. Those water resources belong to the people of New Mexico. The state engineer is required to make a finding that any transfer or change of beneficial use of water is consistent with conservation of water and the public welfare of the people of New Mexico.
The Produced Water Act states that the state engineer has no role in the Produced Water Act. Why was the state agency responsible for allocating and protecting the water and water rights of New Mexicans cut out of decisions about conservation and public welfare related to water?
Rep. Small does not mention that oil companies almost always claim that the fracking fluids (freshwater mixed with toxic chemicals) are proprietary trade secrets that cannot be made public. Thus, even with regulatory bodies, it is impossible to create procedures to evaluate the safety of produced water. Colorado State University recently published a study that showed produced water damaged crops.
It will be years before there are any safety standards or rules in place regarding produced water. Who knows what the future will bring for oil markets? Why do we think that oil companies will make investments to make billions of gallons of produced water safe? Do we want oil companies making public policy decisions about our water future? These are just a few of the questions that must be answered about the Produced Water Act before we can say it is good water policy.
