I attended the Jan. 11 City Council meeting addressing the proposed rezoning on Old Pecos Trail. One of the councilors took issue with the repeated statement that Old Pecos Trail is the last unspoiled entry into Santa Fe. She said that the Old Pecos Trail entry into the city from Interstate 25 to Cordova Road already was spoiled by development. She mentioned in particular the Homewise development, Quail Run and the Old Pecos Trail Inn and cafe.
As an architect and a landscape architect, I will explain why Old Pecos Trail is indeed the last unspoiled entry, if not absolutely, then certainly in comparison to Cerrillos Road and Highway 285/St. Francis Drive from Española. Old Pecos Trail is unspoiled because the majority of the land on either side of the roadway still retains its native piñon and juniper landscape, with buildings set back from the right-of-way typically much further than 75 feet.
The Homewise subdivision is not on Old Pecos Trail, it is on the Old Las Vegas Highway. The Quail Run buildings are set far back from Old Pecos Trail, the closest being 175 feet but mostly 350 feet or more. The Elks Club is set back about 170 feet, the First Baptist Church about 140 feet, and the Women’s Club about 145 feet. All of these are surrounded by large swaths of unspoiled native vegetation.
In addition to the 9+ acres proposed for rezoning, there are 12 acres of completely undeveloped land bordering the east side of Old Pecos Trail south of Zia Road that contribute to the natural beauty of the entry and will continue to do so at R-1 zoning. The current rezoning proposal would set a damaging precedent for the balance of the open land along Old Pecos Trail.
Yes, most of the parcels along Old Pecos Trail are built on — but in such a way as to retain a rural feeling, a sense of rolling open land with native vegetation. Nearly everyone who visits Santa Fe and many of us who live here have a vision of Santa Fe as an ancient town in a stunning natural setting with low, earth-colored buildings tucked into piñon and juniper, clean air, cultural riches, dark night skies and a historic town center surrounding the Plaza.
We need to hold on to this vision, which has made our town beloved around the world even as we continue to develop the land. The unspoiled entry into Santa Fe along Old Pecos Trail is a part of that vision. We can be innovative, up to date and grow as a community, but we should always act with respect for the unique character of Santa Fe that has evolved over four centuries.
At the Dec. 14 City Council meeting, 42 members of the public gave articulate testimony opposing the rezoning. There was only one person without financial interest in the project who supported rezoning for increased density. The decision, in the end, comes down to profit verses broad public interest in protecting the last unspoiled entry into Santa Fe.
Beverley Spears has been a practicing architect in Santa Fe since 1974.