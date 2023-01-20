I attended the Jan. 11 City Council meeting addressing the proposed rezoning on Old Pecos Trail. One of the councilors took issue with the repeated statement that Old Pecos Trail is the last unspoiled entry into Santa Fe. She said that the Old Pecos Trail entry into the city from Interstate 25 to Cordova Road already was spoiled by development. She mentioned in particular the Homewise development, Quail Run and the Old Pecos Trail Inn and cafe.

As an architect and a landscape architect, I will explain why Old Pecos Trail is indeed the last unspoiled entry, if not absolutely, then certainly in comparison to Cerrillos Road and Highway 285/St. Francis Drive from Española. Old Pecos Trail is unspoiled because the majority of the land on either side of the roadway still retains its native piñon and juniper landscape, with buildings set back from the right-of-way typically much further than 75 feet.

The Homewise subdivision is not on Old Pecos Trail, it is on the Old Las Vegas Highway. The Quail Run buildings are set far back from Old Pecos Trail, the closest being 175 feet but mostly 350 feet or more. The Elks Club is set back about 170 feet, the First Baptist Church about 140 feet, and the Women’s Club about 145 feet. All of these are surrounded by large swaths of unspoiled native vegetation.

Beverley Spears has been a practicing architect in Santa Fe since 1974.

Popular in the Community