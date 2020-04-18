As an elected official, I understand the important role the oil and gas industry plays in the economic strength of our region. But a prosperous, sustainable community also requires that the industry do its part to protect public health, the environment and our quality of life.
The recent drop in oil prices and sustained low price of natural gas underscore the importance of state action to reduce methane waste and pollution from the oil and gas industry. First, the downturn means New Mexico’s school funding and other key budget priorities are vulnerable, and methane waste costs the state valuable tax and royalty revenue. And second, regulations just got that much more important as companies may choose to forgo voluntary measures to protect our air and our health.
State officials are seeking input from San Juan County-area residents this week on proposed rules to reduce methane waste and pollution from the oil and gas industry. The status quo is not an option. We need nationally leading rules to cut methane enacted this year.
New Mexico has a methane waste and pollution problem — it’s costing our schools millions in revenue, ruining our air and worsening the climate crisis, which will have a long-lasting effect for generations to come.
Our Four Corners region has the dubious distinction of having a methane cloud the size of Delaware hovering over it. NASA’s 2014 discovery of that cloud, the highest concentration of atmospheric methane in the United States, should have raised alarm bells about the health impacts of ozone pollution, methane’s contribution to climate change and the need to hold the oil and gas industry accountable.
Instead, the federal government has rolled back regulations on methane waste and pollution. Both the Bureau of Land Management and the Environmental Protection Agency are walking away from their oversight and enforcement of the oil and gas industry, making it more important than ever that New Mexico enacts strong state rules to protect our communities.
In New Mexico, oil and gas operators release more than 1 million metric tons of methane annually through leaking, venting and flaring natural gas. While oil and gas development plays a significant role in New Mexico’s economy by creating jobs and funding education, the industry has a responsibility to develop wisely, minimizing impacts on our communities. Other states, including Colorado, have successfully enacted rules to curb methane waste and pollution while still allowing for growth and new jobs in the oil and gas industry.
When oil and gas companies waste methane (the primary component of natural gas), New Mexico taxpayers and our children lose out on more than $43 million tax and royalty revenue annually that could fund New Mexico schools.
Oil and gas operations also release air pollutants that worsen respiratory diseases such as emphysema and trigger asthma attacks. People living near oilfields are exposed to toxics such as benzene, a known carcinogen. If action isn’t taken, increasing oil and gas production will lead to even higher pollution levels.
The New Mexico Oil and Gas Association response has been anemic. Their plan would reduce emissions by only 15 percent, while comprehensive controls could reduce emissions 60 percent in the next five years.
That kind of comprehensive approach to cutting methane would also provide new economic opportunity for New Mexico communities. Enacting a commonsense methane rule will ensure responsible oil and gas development and foster new jobs in the emerging methane mitigation industry. New Mexico is already home to companies that specialize in methane mitigation, and this industry is primed to provide even more highly skilled, family-wage jobs.
I applaud Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s commitment to reducing methane waste and pollution and call on her administration to move quickly this year to put in place nationally leading rules that require oil and gas companies to cut methane emissions and repair leaks to stop energy waste, ensure a fair return on taxpayer revenue for our schools, protect our air, and protect the climate for future generations.
