The year 2020 has been difficult for everyone — and even more so for seniors who have been forced to isolate and be apart from family during the coronavirus pandemic. With the vaccine on the horizon for seniors, there is new reason for optimism as we embrace 2021. Residents of assisted living are among the first Americans to receive COVID-19 vaccines. Some of our residents already are scheduled to receive theirs.
Early in the pandemic, daily death tolls were reported at various retirement communities, nursing homes and assisted-living facilities. That led to a perception that all retirement communities and assisted-living facilities were unsafe for both residents and employees. That perception has been found to be inaccurate. Today, senior living facilities have some of the lowest infection rates in New Mexico, largely due to increased testing. At BeeHive Homes, all of our residents and staff members are tested at least twice a month.
In addition to the COVID-safe practices at these communities, another important factor is the social setting. According to the National Institute on Aging, behavioral and psychological factors play a critical role in health across the lifespan. Studies have shown that social factors, such as social relationships and feelings of loneliness, play an integral role in overall health.
According to the institute, “Subjective feelings of loneliness are known to be a risk factor for serious functional declines and even death, and converging lines of evidence from multiple cross-national epidemiological studies indicate that social isolation is a major risk factor for morbidity and premature mortality. … Evidence suggests that addressing these factors and their interplay are critical to minimizing disease and achieving full potential and vitality as people age.”
With the tide finally turning, it’s time to make sure our senior population is engaged and with other supportive people. At BeeHive Homes and other assisted-living providers, there is a small, home-like, family-style environment. Residents, with COVID-safe practices in place, interact socially every day. It’s imperative with senior populations that we find ways to provide engagement and reduce the tendency to self-isolate. They need daily opportunities for group activities of no more than five people (under current New Mexico health orders). This keeps people participating, being active and enjoying one another’s company.
Study after study has confirmed that seniors who continue to engage in social interaction enjoy longer lives than those in isolation. These relationships can even help to boost the immune system and overall well-being.
According to St. Joseph Health, “Specific health benefits of social interaction in older adults include:
- “Potentially reduced risk for cardiovascular problems, some cancers, osteoporosis, and rheumatoid arthritis.
- Potentially reduced risk for Alzheimer’s disease.
- Lower blood pressure.
- Reduced risk for mental health issues such as depression.”
The final piece of the staying-connected equation will be for families to be able to be together again. Currently, for all senior living communities, online and window visits are all that are allowed. We are hopeful once seniors receive COVID-19 vaccines, the governor will allow face-to-face family visits again.
We all need to work together to keep everyone healthy, especially our elders.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.