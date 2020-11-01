In a time when young people have unprecedented access to technology, I once feared that my job as an outdoor educator would become irrelevant. Perhaps identifying frogs and wildflowers on a nature path would be analog banalities, unable to compete with the instant satisfaction of garnering likes with a selfie.
But my fears were unfounded. Connecting to nature is an innate need and a forum for exploration, adventure, curiosity and ingenuity.
As an outdoor educator, I know what is possible when young people engage with nature. I once heard a group of 11-year-olds from Los Angeles gasp while seeing stars in the night sky for the first time. Another group of teens aging out of foster care expressed that it was “refreshing to unplug” on a camping trip. Being in nature makes people feel whole.
But our treasured outdoor spaces and public lands are under threat. As oil and gas operations expand and development sprawls, the U.S. loses a football field’s worth of natural lands every 30 seconds. This conservation crisis pushes wildlife to extinction, dirties our air and water and exacerbates climate change.
I grew up outside Austin, Texas, following behind my parents’ footsteps on local hiking trails. But having nearby access to nature is a privilege.
Communities of color are three times more likely than white communities to live in nature-deprived areas. Communities of color also disproportionately bear the brunt of nature destruction — and the resulting toxic pollution — that comes from highways, pipelines and fossil fuel operations.
This “nature gap” has troubling implications for young people. Studies show that students who spend more time outdoors experience enhanced social skills and improved health outcomes. They also perform significantly better on standardized tests.
Not until I lived in New Mexico did I appreciate the value of public lands as an educational tool. I often take middle schoolers on camping trips in Chaco Canyon — home to numerous trails, desert landscapes and ancient Puebloan cultural sites. After a day of exploring strange rock features, we pitch our tents under the twinkling blanket of the Milky Way.
But recently, those gently glowing constellations have been joined by disruptive flares from fracking wells. Chaco Canyon is the ancestral homeland of Pueblo tribes and holds cultural significance for the Navajo Nation. But the Trump administration has ignored outcries from Indigenous groups to halt oil and gas development, and now the once pristine canyon is being overtaken by equipment and pollution from dangerous fossil fuel projects.
New Mexico has much to lose from sacrificing our public lands to the fossil fuel industry. The outdoor recreation economy in our state directly creates twice as many jobs as the energy and mining industries combined — and generates $9.9 billion in consumer spending every year. A New Mexico without protected public lands would not only be a moral failure — it would be an economic disaster.
Experts tell us that the United States must protect 30 percent of its lands and waters by 2030. Conserving 30 percent of the earth’s surface would significantly cut pollution — giving us cleaner air and water, a more stable climate, and more natural lands to explore.
Furthermore, the nature we protect must be accessible to all.
Today’s youth — especially young people of color — have a right to access the peace and inspiration sewn into nature.
And they have a right to grow up with clean air, nontoxic water, and a robust economy bolstered by jobs like mine: introducing more people to the wonders of nature through outdoor recreation.
Cass Landrum is an outdoor educator and New Mexico resident.
