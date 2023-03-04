This year the New Mexico Legislature faces the same choice it has every year since oil and gas production skyrocketed in the state. Will it act to protect New Mexicans from the air pollution crisis caused by oil and gas production?

If past sessions are any indication, we should all be concerned, because our Legislature has chronically given the oil and gas industry a green light to operate with no enforcement of laws or regulations to protect our public health and the environment. The result is poor air quality and negative health effects for those on the front lines of the oil and gas boom, like our community in Eastern Navajo Agency.

The state knows the production boom is polluting our air and resulting in dangerous air quality for communities who live on the front lines of production. Areas of heavy oil and gas production have unhealthy air quality, and some are out of compliance with federal ozone air quality standards, which are set to protect public health. Plainly put, the health of people living in areas with heavy oil and gas production is at risk due to poor air quality.

Samuel Sage and Kendra Pinto live within oil and gas development on their ancestral lands in the Greater Chaco Landscape.