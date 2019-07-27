Through taxes on guns and other sporting goods, hunters and anglers have footed most of the bill for America’s wildlife for generations.
Starting with the Pittman-Robertson Act in the 1930s, federal taxes on guns, ammunition and other gear have pumped billions of dollars into state wildlife programs. A similar law, the Dingell-Johnson Act, imposed a tax on fishing tackle in 1950 that likewise has done much to support our nation’s fisheries. Not surprisingly, however, the bulk of that support has gone to the handful of game animals and fish that hunters and anglers like to pursue.
Animals such as ducks, elk, bighorn sheep and trout all have passionate supporters willing to shell out money to pay for the privilege of a cherished day in the field. Other creatures, including many amphibians, snakes and birds, haven’t been so lucky. Many such species have languished with little in the way of funding and protection. But a bill now pending in Congress is set to change all that.
Under legislation introduced July 12 in Congress, the United States has a critical opportunity to direct nearly $1.4 billion a year from tax revenues on energy production and mining to support and enhance non-game species nationwide. The money will be used for on-the-ground conservation efforts such as habitat conservation and restoration, fighting invasive species and reintroducing native species.
Called the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, the measure would provide support for some 12,000 animal and plant species nationwide through state wildlife action plans. It would also dedicate nearly $100 million for wildlife conservation programs on tribal lands. The New Mexico Wildlife Federation and National Wildlife Federation are strongly in support of the measure. Both groups applaud New Mexico U.S. Reps. Ben Ray Luján and Deb Haaland for signing on as original co-sponsors of the bill, House Resolution 3742. The bill’s main sponsors are Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., and Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.
The bill has strong bipartisan support — 40 Democrats and 20 Republicans signed on as original sponsors. Collin O’Mara, president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation, welcomed the introduction of the bill, saying it could help the more than 1,600 animals now classified as threatened or endangered under the federal Endangered Species Act.
“More than one-third of all wildlife species in the United States are at-risk or vulnerable to extinction,” O’Mara said. “If we are serious about saving our wildlife heritage, we must invest in on-the-ground solutions that match the magnitude of the crisis.”
For New Mexico specifically, enacting the new program would bring the state an estimated $27 million in new federal revenue, enough to bring non-game and endangered species conservation and management up to par with the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish proven management of game animals and sport fish. New Mexico already recognizes the importance of all its wildlife.
The New Mexico Legislature this year voted to create the new state Division of Outdoor Recreation, a recognition of the importance of the state’s multi-billion-dollar outdoor tourism industry. All of the state’s wildlife, not merely game animals, play an important role in attracting visitors to the state. Supporting all species of wildlife is a critically important responsibility for all New Mexicans, not only hunters and anglers.
The New Mexico Wildlife Federation and the National Wildlife Federation encourage everyone to support the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act. Not only will future generations applaud our visionary work in restoring our endangered wildlife, but maybe, if we work together, we’ll all have a better chance of seeing more of endangered species such as the aplomado falcon, the willow flycatcher and the Mexican long-nosed bat.
Jesse Deubel is executive director of the New Mexico Wildlife Federation and lives in Edgewood. He’s a passionate bowhunter and angler. Visit the New Mexico Wildlife Federation at nmwildlife.org.