The New Mexico Family Guardianship Conservatorship Coalition is extremely pleased that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has taken swift and decisive action regarding the recent incidents of abuse of developmentally disabled adults under the state’s Developmental Disabilities Waiver.

The governor stated in her March 20 news release: ”My message is this: If you are in a position of caring for a developmentally disabled adult and you abuse that responsibility, take note, because we are coming for you. We are using every tool at our disposal to protect these vulnerable individuals and to make sure that incidents of abuse, neglect and exploitation do not happen ever again in our state.”

We implore the governor to investigate and address predatory guardians, conservators, attorneys and judges who violate the individual’s human, civil and financial rights. Incidents of neglect and exploitation are occurring in court-appointed guardianships with elderly and disabled individuals. These populations are already susceptible to exploitation because of their vulnerability and the subsequent isolation after a court-ordered guardianship is put in place.

Lorraine Mendiola is a member of the New Mexico Family Guardianship Conservatorship Coalition. Other contributors to this piece include Iolene Brown, Jorja Armijo-Brasher, Karen Duprey, David Heeter, Marji Messer, Emily Darnell Nunez and and Reina Romero. Also endorsing the piece are Rick and Terri Black, directors of the Center for Estate Administration Reform, CEARjustice.org.

