The New Mexico Family Guardianship Conservatorship Coalition is extremely pleased that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has taken swift and decisive action regarding the recent incidents of abuse of developmentally disabled adults under the state’s Developmental Disabilities Waiver.
The governor stated in her March 20 news release: ”My message is this: If you are in a position of caring for a developmentally disabled adult and you abuse that responsibility, take note, because we are coming for you. We are using every tool at our disposal to protect these vulnerable individuals and to make sure that incidents of abuse, neglect and exploitation do not happen ever again in our state.”
We implore the governor to investigate and address predatory guardians, conservators, attorneys and judges who violate the individual’s human, civil and financial rights. Incidents of neglect and exploitation are occurring in court-appointed guardianships with elderly and disabled individuals. These populations are already susceptible to exploitation because of their vulnerability and the subsequent isolation after a court-ordered guardianship is put in place.
All New Mexicans deserve to be protected from abusive perpetrators.
The Department of Health rewrote its Rules and Regulations Policy to include boarding homes to be licensed and monitored by this agency; however, we found out through an Inspection of Public Records Act request that only three boarding homes in the state have been licensed by the department. What happens to those individuals who are living in unlicensed boarding homes? Who is protecting these individuals who may live in horrific conditions such as bed-bug infestations, lack of nourishing food or being physically or sexually assaulted?
In some cases, the guardian uses their power to keep families and friends away from the protected person. Nursing home rules state that they welcome and encourage visits, but a bad guardian can make the situation very difficult.
How are elderly individuals being treated in nursing homes? Do they have any type of activity to stimulate their body and brain? Do they have the opportunity to socialize with other residents, family and friends? Or are they being drugged so that they are easier to manage and compliant with staff?
It’s time for all three branches of government — the executive, legislative and judiciary — to work together to ensure all vulnerable New Mexicans retain their human and civil rights along with their financial status. Accountability and oversight could provide preventative measures by all state agencies involved with guardianships. The state of New Mexico could also begin by exposing current guardianship practices that disregard the individual’s documented wishes, promote isolation from families, friends and their established communities, and the squandering of resources when the individual and family members are at their most vulnerable.
The New Mexico Family Guardianship Conservatorship Coalition is willing to work with the governor and any state agency on this important issue to ensure all vulnerable New Mexicans receive the needed services and protection from corrupt and exploitative predators.
Lorraine Mendiola is a member of the New Mexico Family Guardianship Conservatorship Coalition. Other contributors to this piece include Iolene Brown, Jorja Armijo-Brasher, Karen Duprey, David Heeter, Marji Messer, Emily Darnell Nunez and and Reina Romero. Also endorsing the piece are Rick and Terri Black, directors of the Center for Estate Administration Reform, CEARjustice.org.