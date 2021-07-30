Legislation that could ban the export of Native art — and harm collectors, galleries, art fairs and Native artists and artisans — is pending in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Previous versions of the Safeguard Tribal Objects of Patrimony — STOP — Act failed to pass because of a perceived threat to the tourist-dependent economy in the Southwest. H.R. 2930, the current version of the bipartisan legislation was introduced by U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, D-Santa Fe, chairwoman of the House Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples of the United States.
Bill supporters are dismissing its potential to harm local Southwest economies by requiring tribal review and the issuance of export permits for items of any age and down to $1 in value. Yet foreign tourists at venues like the Santa Fe Indian Market have a high economic impact — spending more money per person than domestic tourists.
A concerning aspect is the potential for overreach by imposing a not-to-be-questioned tribal characterization of a broad array of Native art and artifacts as “cultural patrimony” on export. There are potential claims against U.S. museums holding Native American collections and auction houses that are selling ordinary Native art — not sacred items. The bill lacks safeguards. Its plan to operate in secrecy — denying Freedom of Information Act access to refusal for export even to an exporter whose goods are seized — fails to allay these concerns.
Halting export of Native objects unlawfully taken from tribes or federal and Indian lands has been supported by the art trade, especially by the Authentic Tribal Art Dealers’ Association, the largest organization of Native tribal and international ethnographic art dealers in the U.S. But our association does object to some provisions in the current proposal that pose dangers to legal private ownership of artifacts.
The association’s community-based Voluntary Returns Program brings lawfully owned ceremonial objects back to tribes because it is the right thing to do, returning over 300 items to tribes. We also have adopted bylaws forbidding trade in current ceremonial items, established a due diligence guideline and set up education programs with tribal representatives.
Bob Gallegos, treasurer and former ATADA president has identified concerns with the latest version of STOP:
u STOP places burden of proof of “provenance” on the exporter, which we see as effectively a de facto export ban.
u STOP threatens law-abiding citizens with criminal prosecution.
u STOP creates a new export regime in the Department of Interior, causing delay and uncertainty about regulations.
u STOP lacks time limit on certification reviews serving as a bar to commercial transactions and scheduling of traveling exhibits.
u STOP gives tribes unchecked authority to ban exports without informing why.
u STOP makes tribal communications on certifications exempt from Freedom of Information Act requests, blocking transparency and allowing destruction of government records.
Gallegos suggested addressing issues through language modifications: “The legislation’s exclusion of commercial items is qualified by the phrase: item made solely for commercial purposes. The simple modification that would fix this provision would be to delete the word solely, so it would read: Item made for commercial purposes.
“It also grants tribes the ability to halt export of solely commercial items if tribes challenge this presumption. ATADA urges the committee to exclude commercial items.”
Gallegos noted, “A should-have-known standard will result in a need to certify all commercial items and expose exporters to criminal charges.” He suggested a modification: “and ‘knows in the exercise of due care’ would fix this problematic provision.”
The bill states regulations setting a “reasonable” time limit and “reasonable” costs would be determined later — but doesn’t include a consultation with the art industry.
ATADA endorses self-certification to ensure a paper trail for exports and to provide true accountability. STOP does not allow documented and tracked self-certification.
STOP requires tourists and commercial exporters to submit photos, forms and obtain permissions for exports as low as $1 value. These requirements are impossible for most tourists and taint the domestic market with concerns that buying Indian art is “wrong.” Too broad or vague criteria traps foreign tourists, resulting in innocent violations and seizures for technical errors.
On behalf of ATADA.org’s board, I urge the people of New Mexico to contact Rep. Leger Fernández’s office and ask for these changes to H.R. 2930 to make a better bill for all.
