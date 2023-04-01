I am playing catch-up at the moment. Big time. Seems I blinked over the holidays and flu season, waking up just in time to learn that AES, a global Fortune 500 energy company, is about to build an industrial-strength, commercial solar farm practically in my backyard.

Well, not quite, but close. It’s in the tinderboxes my neighbors in the Eldorado, Madrid, Turquoise Trail and San Marcos communities call backyards. OK, maybe I was slow on the uptake because I can hardly see through the construction dust currently enveloping Santa Fe’s south side.

Anyway, I should say upfront I am not a NIMBY but a true believer in safe, responsible, clean and green solar power. Really. I completely support New Mexico’s clean energy goals. And, I should also stress that my true beliefs include total respect for the rights of individual landowners and business people to try and turn a profit.

Katherine Bilton lives in Santa Fe County and is president of the Santa Fe Gateway Alliance.