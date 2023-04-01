I am playing catch-up at the moment. Big time. Seems I blinked over the holidays and flu season, waking up just in time to learn that AES, a global Fortune 500 energy company, is about to build an industrial-strength, commercial solar farm practically in my backyard.
Well, not quite, but close. It’s in the tinderboxes my neighbors in the Eldorado, Madrid, Turquoise Trail and San Marcos communities call backyards. OK, maybe I was slow on the uptake because I can hardly see through the construction dust currently enveloping Santa Fe’s south side.
Anyway, I should say upfront I am not a NIMBY but a true believer in safe, responsible, clean and green solar power. Really. I completely support New Mexico’s clean energy goals. And, I should also stress that my true beliefs include total respect for the rights of individual landowners and business people to try and turn a profit.
It’s just that, well, I am more than a little nervous about installing an array of more than 240,000 solar panels to feed a 400-acre lithium-ion battery energy storage system on 800-plus acres anywhere near the gateway to Santa Fe.
Too early to yell fire, but last year, like everyone in New Mexico, I watched in horror as the homes of my neighbors to the north burned in wildfires started by well-meaning federal employees. All that without the presence of flammable, lithium batteries baking in the hot, drought-challenged desert.
While researchers and others agree it is possible to quench a lithium battery fire with water, it requires significantly more water, in addition to the use of chemical agents. Some argue water can accelerate a battery fire. And then there is the problem of inadequate firefighter training. Last month, NBC News observed, “With the number of fires caused by lithium batteries soaring across the U.S., firefighters and other experts say the training needed to fight them effectively is lagging in many places. Firefighters and city officials are also imploring the manufacturers to redesign the batteries so that, when they fail, the resulting fires can be put down more easily.”
AES promises to perform a hazard mitigation analysis to include a fire-risk assessment and first-responder plan before operating. The company assures that no special materials are required to respond to a fire event (in the storage containers) when fire-suppression systems fail. Only water is required. (Did they mention that it takes up to 10 times the normal amount of water to quench a lithium battery fire?)
University and industry researchers agree that when batteries fail or overheat, they release flammable, toxic gasses that can spark fast-spreading fire that is extremely difficult to extinguish. Recent lithium battery testing by the Fire Safety Research Institute showed it took only 15 seconds from the first sign of smoke to the windows being blown out in a house. In a traditional fire, it typically takes about three minutes for a room to be engulfed.
The AES Fire Protection Plan describes automated fire-suppression mechanisms that will spew chemicals onto storage units if heat is detected. Plan is to use NOVEC 1230 or like, which IBM is phasing out by 2025 as a PFA because it is a PFA-class “forever chemical” that damages health.
The energy company claims it will train local responders. Here’s hoping the volunteer fire services of Turquoise Trail, La Cienega, Eldorado and Madrid, reliant on community members to donate time and energy to support public safety, have gotten all the training they can get from AES when the time comes.
Katherine Bilton lives in Santa Fe County and is president of the Santa Fe Gateway Alliance.