The Santa Fe City Council is considering a resolution banning firearms from numerous nonschool locations but where school activities may be carried out.
This resolution differs substantially from the state law (NM 30-7-2.1) that regulates the possession of firearms at schools and other locations used by schools. Therefore, it is a form of municipal gun control that violates the state constitution’s preemption clause, which grants only the state the right to make gun laws.
Is Santa Fe any wiser to pass its own gun laws than Clovis was in passing an ordinance banning abortion clinics? Such red and blue crazy-quilt governance may result in needless arrests, not to mention further political polarization. A lawfully armed individual from another part of the state may be violating the resolution if they are not aware of its existence.
By contrast, statewide laws provide uniformity in public awareness and law enforcement. Finally, such a resolution opens the city to possible lawsuits, as was the case with New York City’s administration of the Sullivan Act for gun licensure that was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2021.
The proposed city resolution substantially differs from state law, ensuring it will be challenged as a stand-alone city legal effort, as our attorney general has warned. NM 30-7-2.1 restricts guns on nonschool premises, but only when official school activities “are being performed.” The city proposes to permanently post signs prohibiting weapons at numerous locations and is tantamount to banning guns in public places, in direct conflict with recent U.S. Supreme Court opinion. Further, the draft resolution fails to adequately define school activities and among other problems, ignores a person’s legal right to possess a firearm in one’s vehicle on school grounds. Furthermore, it delegates to a city employee the authority to designate additional locations as banned as the employee sees fit.
This proposal also ignores effective lawmaking. While rightfully acknowledging school shootings, it misses the point that schools are already gun-free zones according to state and federal laws. My suggestions? First, support with greater staffing and resources, Santa Fe’s newly formed and well-thought-through Violence Prevention Office. Second, support organizations such as New Mexicans To Prevent Gun Violence that ask students to commit to preventing gun violence. Third, reintroduce Rep. Pamelya Herndon’s Safe Storage bill that secures guns from unwanted hands while allowing youth access to firearms for legitimate activities such as target shooting, lawful self-defense and hunting. Finally, support statewide programs that change hearts and minds, and thus prevent senseless violence. For example, “Cease Fire” programs do not restrict lawful firearm use while they work to prevent gun violence caused by negligence, social ills or criminal conduct.
Should this resolution pass, it will not prevent gun violence. It will instead result in litigation, possible arrests for inadvertent violations, and continue to erode trust in government. When government bodies, whether Santa Fe’s or Clovis’, act without consideration to constitutional or legal rights, we create new problems rather than solve the existing ones.
Khalil Spencer lives in Santa Fe. A retired scientist, he is an avid cyclist and engaged citizen.