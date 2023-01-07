The Santa Fe City Council is considering a resolution banning firearms from numerous nonschool locations but where school activities may be carried out.

This resolution differs substantially from the state law (NM 30-7-2.1) that regulates the possession of firearms at schools and other locations used by schools. Therefore, it is a form of municipal gun control that violates the state constitution’s preemption clause, which grants only the state the right to make gun laws.

Is Santa Fe any wiser to pass its own gun laws than Clovis was in passing an ordinance banning abortion clinics? Such red and blue crazy-quilt governance may result in needless arrests, not to mention further political polarization. A lawfully armed individual from another part of the state may be violating the resolution if they are not aware of its existence.

Khalil Spencer lives in Santa Fe. A retired scientist, he is an avid cyclist and engaged citizen.

