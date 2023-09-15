Former Vice President Al Gore — who has earned his reputation as a climate catastrophist through his film work and TED Talks — recently took me by surprise when he said we know how to fix climate change and the extreme weather events we’re experiencing this summer.

He’s almost right. We know we can fix this. Where the agreement often frays is in the details of how we reduce carbon emissions to zero. Gore wants you to believe that eliminating fossil fuels is the answer. The reality, which is becoming more widely accepted, is that we need fossil fuels for energy reliability and security, at least for the foreseeable future. As part of the energy transformation, many oil and gas companies are already investing billions to transition to cleaner fuels made from cooking and agricultural waste products.

Let’s not wreak havoc on humankind by resisting beneficial energy resources that are affordable, abundant, BTU-rich, and portable. When people are pushed, quite literally, into the cold or left to bake in the heat due to government-imposed restrictions, they will actively resist.

Tucker Perkins is president & CEO of the Propane Education & Research Council.

