The Age of Enlightenment was preceded by and closely associated with the Scientific Revolution.
The Institute for the Study of Western Civilization in its online article, "The Idea of Progress," says “One feature distinguishing Enlightenment theories is the idea of a goal. For the theorists of the Enlightenment, progress … meant that the human condition was moving toward a specific destination (goal) that could be discerned [and engendered] by reason.”
The destination was going to be really good. Why? Because progress based on human reason (as opposed to ancient authorities, alchemy, dogma, pseudo sciences of all kinds) would lead humanity to veracities that would improve human life like never before. Progress would be a realization of magnificent potential and future that could be trusted to be correct because of the authority and legitimacy of enlightened reason.
The Enlightenment must be forgiven that it made the mistake of crediting the instauration, an act of renewal, of progress with an entelechy, the realization of potential. This is an error because science and its progeny, enlightened reason, are “not about certainty. Science and reasoning are about finding the most reliable way of thinking, at the present level of knowledge.” But any present level of knowledge is always at the mercy of the next superior level of knowledge if and when it manifests.
Justin E.H. Smith in Irrationality: A History of the Dark Side of Reason recounts that Theodor Adorno and Max Horkheimer hit the issue of uncertainty out of the park in their monumental 1944 work Dialectic of Enlightenment. Results of science, enlightenment and reason are only as good as their most recent results are good. Results are a thesis (for example, polyethylene terephthalate plastic) followed by an antithesis (masses of indestructible plastic trash) followed by an as yet uncertain synthesis. Plastics were once thought to be a miracle. Now they threaten biological and ecological disaster.
It is this dialectical nature of reality that has led me to title this piece, "Progress is a mythology, an illusion." Progress is not inevitable improvement. I offer here a collection of conceptual and material phenomena that seem to instantiate how progress, reason and science have their downside and how they have created disordered externalities. In some cases, these are unintended and unforeseen. In some other cases they are the marks of criminal intent and human malfeasance.
We live on the entropic landscape.
