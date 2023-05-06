On April 26, a near-tragedy occurred at Turquoise Trail Charter School. A student brought a gun to the school, resulting in an appropriate lockdown and subsequent relocation of the entire student body nearby to the New Mexico Corrections Department’s administrative buildings.

We were very fortunate for a variety of reasons: The administration, in my opinion as a parent, handled the situation very well; the student who brought the gun appeared to have no intention to fire the weapon on school grounds.

Nobody was physically injured, shot or wounded. And yet. We are a community now shaken by the tragedy that could have been, the tragedies we each imagined before the truth of the situation was understood.

Jessi Cross is a counselor and art therapist with a focus on trauma treatment. She is also the proud mother of a Turquoise Trail Charter School student. She lives in Santa Fe.

