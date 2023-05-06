On April 26, a near-tragedy occurred at Turquoise Trail Charter School. A student brought a gun to the school, resulting in an appropriate lockdown and subsequent relocation of the entire student body nearby to the New Mexico Corrections Department’s administrative buildings.
We were very fortunate for a variety of reasons: The administration, in my opinion as a parent, handled the situation very well; the student who brought the gun appeared to have no intention to fire the weapon on school grounds.
Nobody was physically injured, shot or wounded. And yet. We are a community now shaken by the tragedy that could have been, the tragedies we each imagined before the truth of the situation was understood.
I want our broader Santa Fe community to understand the experience of a tragedy that almost happened.
What no one talks about is the mayhem of hundreds of parents in cars all descending on a facility simultaneously: We were following one another, getting redirected, going the wrong way, inching around each other, doing U-turns, parking in random places. I can promise you that most of us, if not everybody, wanted to drive through roadblocks and over berms to get to our children ASAP.
But we took deep breaths (or didn’t breathe) and proceeded slowly. I eventually parked on N.M. 14 and walked down and across the road to enter the area where we hoped our children could be found, where I wanted my son to be.
Armed guards surrounded the yard, and I was told I needed my ID: When I asked if a photo would be OK (I had left my wallet in the rush but had a copy on my phone), one of the guards said, “That’s just protocol when there’s an active shooter.”
I held my breath and my blood pressure went up, my whole body tightening: active shooter? The man was wrong, and wrong for telling a parent an exaggeration, but my body didn’t know that and my brain went into tunnel vision mode: Get my son, he’s alive; they said all students were safe in that last text, he’s alive. I approached two long lines, and through the help of other kind parents, eventually found the correct queue and waited, looking around for people I knew and hugging a mom friend who had her son in tow. Seeing her reunited with her son was a little reassuring.
After some time, I signed a paper with my son’s identification information on it and awaited his arrival. He came, wild-eyed but cheerful, soon crying over his abandoned belongings (“my stuffy is so scared, alone in the school, mommy”), jumping around, crying again, telling me he was scared but it’s OK, running, crying, holding my hand.
A living, breathing child — mine — and a nervous system running its courses in processing threat. I’m one of many parents, tearful, guiding tearful children — ours! — away from this place and back home. Later that evening, my son tells my husband and me, “At lunch, I thought, ‘If I die I just wish I could tell my mom I love her one more time.’ ” We were all crying together at this point, and I cried for my son and all the children who had to think about dying at school that day.
The journey continues, and we are all still in process a week later. Because this is what perceived threat to life does to children and families.
Jessi Cross is a counselor and art therapist with a focus on trauma treatment. She is also the proud mother of a Turquoise Trail Charter School student. She lives in Santa Fe.