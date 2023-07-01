New Mexico is an amazing place, full of culture and diversity, but we are crippled by a failing education system. The National Assessment of Educational Progress released in October found that our state’s fourth and eighth graders were at the very bottom nationally in terms of both reading and math scores.

More recently, the 2023 Kids Count report ranked New Mexico 50th (again, dead-last) in terms of conditions for children, including education. More concerning is that New Mexico is aging quickly while younger families and those with children are leaving the state. This does not reflect the beauty and potential of New Mexicans.

Improving conditions for our children is a complicated challenge. However, we believe that one underappreciated solution comes in the form of the state’s private schools.

Donna Illebrun is superintendent of schools for the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, while Bob Ippel is executive director of Rehoboth Christian School, serving a largely Navajo population near Gallup, and president of the New Mexico Association for Non-public Schools.

