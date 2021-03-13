House Bill 50, the Private Right of Action for Certain Statutes, is definitely getting a lot of attention at the Roundhouse, especially from those opposed. HB 50 would allow an affected individual or organization — in addition to the state or local or tribal government — to sue companies that have broken environmental laws. Given HB 50 is gaining traction, we wanted to clarify lingering misconceptions about this bill.
HB 50 amends five environmental protection laws — the Air Quality Control Act, Water Quality Act, Hazardous Waste Act, Solid Waste Act and Oil and Gas Act — to allow a private individual who has been harmed by a company’s violation of one of these laws to bring a lawsuit in state court to enforce the requirements of these existing environmental laws, regulations or permits. As a result, the court could order the polluter to stop polluting and impose civil penalties, but it is fundamental to note that the court could not order money damages for the person bringing the suit.
Opponents have claimed that New Mexico industries would be in the crosshairs for lawsuits filed by anyone alleging harm at any time and that frivolous lawsuits would abound. In reality, people who bring suit must be injured or imminently threatened with injury, economically or otherwise. A person who brings suit under this provision will not get any money by suing a company. The only incentive to sue is to stop an environmental harm.
Contrary to what some have said, state agencies will not be required to intervene in any lawsuit. The bill explicitly states agencies may intervene but are not required to do so. Opponents have said we don’t need a private right of action under state law because one already exists under federal pollution laws. For example, the federal law that protects water quality — unlike state law — does not apply to groundwater, which is the source of drinking water for approximately 90 percent of New Mexicans. Moreover, any penalties assessed in private actions brought under federal law must be paid to the federal treasury; under the bill, penalties assessed in private actions would be paid to the state treasury.
HB 50 will not cost the state money. No state appropriations or expenditures are needed. In fact, the bill does not authorize suits against state agencies, so there is no possibility the state would have to defend against a private action. The bill will actually generate revenue for state coffers. Civil penalties assessed against a company found to be violating the law will be paid to state funds.
Importantly, this bill does not create “uncertainty” for businesses because the bill does not change the regulatory framework under which businesses are operating — it simply provides a new enforcement tool whereby private individuals, organizations and various government agencies can enforce existing environmental laws. There is no reason why any law-abiding new businesses would not come to New Mexico due to this law. In fact, it may attract law-abiding new businesses because it helps protect the health and safety of the people over industrial polluters.
As Rep. Matthew McQueen, D-Galisteo, stated during the House Judiciary Committee hearing March 6, we repeatedly hear from the opposition the need for “more freedom and liberty” — don’t we also have the freedom and liberty to live in a healthy environment and to be free from polluting corporations that violate the law? He also chided corporate lobbyists who claim the sky is always falling.
HB 50 would provide more accountability for environmental violations and additional protection for communities facing environmental injustice, and we urge legislators to support it.
