In the early 1990s, my grandmother brought her family — my uncles and my mother, who were all children — to the United States by themselves. They endured treacherous conditions, crossing deserts and hiding from law enforcement, all while putting their faith in “coyotes.”

They faced extreme temperatures and suffered immensely, carrying their struggles and traumas with them. Eventually, they made it to New Mexico, only to be rounded up by Customs and Border Patrol agents and detained at an immigration detention center.

Once in detention, my family experienced cruel treatment from Border Patrol officers, including physical abuse inflicted on my uncles, all children at the time, invasive searches and the then-illegal biometric data gathering of my mother and her brothers. Sadly, my family’s experience is not unique. Immigrant families and individuals have long faced danger and fear as a result of the immigration system at large, created by lawmakers and corporate interests at the national level.

Jovanny Hernandez is the Southern New Mexico field organizer for the New Mexico Dream Team and the Dignity Not Detention New Mexico Coalition.

Recommended for you