In New Mexico, heart disease is the leading cause of death, and about 30% of residents have high blood pressure or high cholesterol, major risk factors for heart disease. In fact, about half of Americans have at least one of three main risk factors for heart disease — high blood pressure, high cholesterol or smoking history.

It is critical to focus on saving lives by preventing heart disease in more New Mexicans.

As a cardiologist, the first step I recommend for my patients is to understand their current risk for heart disease, which includes several types of heart conditions. The most common is coronary artery disease, which affects blood flow to the heart and can cause a heart attack.

Dr. Lon Abney is a cardiologist with Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center.

