In New Mexico, heart disease is the leading cause of death, and about 30% of residents have high blood pressure or high cholesterol, major risk factors for heart disease. In fact, about half of Americans have at least one of three main risk factors for heart disease — high blood pressure, high cholesterol or smoking history.
It is critical to focus on saving lives by preventing heart disease in more New Mexicans.
As a cardiologist, the first step I recommend for my patients is to understand their current risk for heart disease, which includes several types of heart conditions. The most common is coronary artery disease, which affects blood flow to the heart and can cause a heart attack.
To determine risk, we have several assessment tools that look at family history, age and factors. We also use tests, like stress tests and calcium scans, to see how well the heart functions.
Patients should know their family history, particularly whether close relatives had heart conditions and at what age.
Next, we want to understand lifestyle factors that impact heart disease.
Smoking can dramatically increase risk, but fortunately, that risk also decreases dramatically when you quit. There are free resources, like QuitNowNM.com, for New Mexicans who need help to stop smoking.
Moving toward a healthier diet is also important. Heart disease is associated with diets high in sugar, refined grains, trans fat, processed foods and red meat. Studies show a plant-based Mediterranean diet high in vegetables, fruits, nuts, whole grains, lean protein and fiber is ideal for heart health, as well as weight loss and overall health.
Adults diagnosed as obese (BMI over 30) or overweight (BMI 25-29.9) also have a higher risk of heart disease, so losing weight through diet and exercise will also help improve heart health.
When it comes to exercise, 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of high-intensity exercise has been to shown lower heart disease risks. For those just starting out, walking for a few minutes every day is a great way to make exercise a habit.
One powerful tool to assess risk is a coronary artery calcium scan, or heart scan. This CT test takes pictures of the heart and measures the amount of calcium-containing plaque in the arteries. When plaque is established in the arteries, it can grow and restrict blood flow to the muscles of the heart.
Calcium scans are ideal for people at intermediate risk, usually ages 40-75, who may have some risk of heart disease or stroke due to lifestyle or other factors.
When a calcium scan indicates a high risk, it can be a wake-up call. I have seen patients begin to make major lifestyle changes after their calcium scan results reveal a high risk. By visualizing their own anatomy, patients can better appreciate the importance of medications and other preventative measures to lower their risk of a future heart attack.
A stress test is another tool used to determine whether there is enough blood supply through the arteries to the heart. These tests are typically used to find out if symptoms like chest pain or shortness of breath are related to heart problems. Your doctor can help decide whether any of these tests are appropriate.
I want our community to know that preventing heart disease is possible, if we know our risks and take one step at a time to improve our health. We can see profound benefits in our mental and physical health through minor and consistent changes in our habits.
Dr. Lon Abney is a cardiologist with Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center.