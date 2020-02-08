The partisan hoax is officially over. On Wednesday in the United States Senate, President Donald Trump was acquitted of any wrongdoing regarding the bogus articles of impeachment brought forth by House Democrats (“Split Senate clears Trump,” Feb. 6). There’s no question that Wednesday’s vote against impeachment vindicates Trump from this purely partisan vendetta once and for all.
The president’s legal team along with House and Senate Republicans made it overwhelmingly clear that there was no case for the sham impeachment brought against Trump, all but tearing it to shreds as the weakest case for impeachment in American history.
Yet the vote for acquittal in the Senate does not negate the fact that the do-nothing Democrats wasted three years and millions of taxpayer dollars by supporting baseless witch hunts against a president they have wanted to destroy since day one.
From the beginning of Trump’s administration, the Democrats and media have obsessed over removing him office. Their obsession began even before he was inaugurated, proving that this partisan charade was not based on truth but rather their fear that they once again will be unable to defeat him at the ballot box in 2020.
This impeachment charade lasted for 178 days. One-hundred-and-seventy-eight days of complete nonsense, including 146 hours that were spent on debating and investigating a baseless charge. There were 13 hearings held and over 28,000 pages of evidence that proved there was no quid pro quo and that Trump took part in no wrongdoing.
The Democrats’ efforts to erase the votes of 63 million Americans only pressed to further divide the nation while important business — like the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement — was left unfinished. The American people have watched as their Democratic representatives sold them out in favor of impeachment for months, but they were not fooled. They knew that while Democrats chased impeachment at all costs, Trump and Republicans were working hard to continue the great American comeback we’ve seen under this administration.
And while Democrats — including our representatives in New Mexico like Xochitl Torres Small — got on board with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her partisan power grab, support for the president has only grown, and his approval ratings are higher than ever. This is no surprise. From the beginning, the people of New Mexico have shown they opposed this impeachment charade. It is time for the do-nothing Democrats like Torres Small to forget their partisan agenda of resisting and focus on what the people of New Mexico want, which is Trump’s leadership.
As we heard in this week’s State of the Union address, Trump is delivering on the promises he made to the American people, providing historic record results in just three years in office, and they know he is fighting for each of them. The people of America — and New Mexico — will remember the Democrats’ reckless actions when they head to the ballot box in November to reelect President Trump to four more years of promises made and promises kept.
