The Mayor’s Action Plan for Santa Fe, available on the city website, details “What Alan Will Do as Mayor.” Regarding housing, it states: “Stop the failed system of ‘an empty lot-led strategy’ (one politicized project at a time, proposed for a specific piece of land and advanced in an adversarial way that only angers neighborhoods). Create an Office of Neighborhood Associations to build a collaborative approach between the city government and neighborhoods that goes beyond just housing — and focuses on creating healthy, livable neighborhoods.”

Worthy sentiments, but action is lacking. The proposed rezoning of 9.59 acres at the corner of Zia Road and Old Pecos Trail from R-1 to R-3 to accommodate a 25-house subdivision is a textbook example of the failed system Mayor Alan Webber describes. This request has been vocally and consistently opposed by neighboring residents and other citizens at several Early Neighborhood Notification and Planning Commission meetings as inappropriate and too dense for the land in question. In August, the Planning Commission narrowly approved the plan, and it is slated to be considered by the City Council on Wednesday.

The “empty lot” in question sits on Old Pecos Trail, which is part of historic Route 66, designated in 1999 by Congress as a nationally significant highway worthy of legal protection. The city general plan cites Old Pecos Trail as “a scenic roadway and recognizes its importance as an unspoiled entryway into downtown.” The city has tried (and failed) several times to codify protection for the corridor, and as a result, it’s in danger of precisely the kind of ad hoc, piecemeal development of which the mayor warns.

Anne Pedersen is a longtime Santa Fe resident and writer.

