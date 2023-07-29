We use this space to respond to the situation at Chaco Canyon, where Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has removed 340,000 acres of federal lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management from oil and gas development in a 10-mile zone surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park.

Recently, former archaeologist David Siegel wrote a piece for the Navajo Times to object to her decision. Reading between the lines, we might infer the author’s interest is keeping as many lands open to oil and gas drilling as possible, despite the overwhelming support in the Greater Chaco region, in New Mexico and across the West to protect the amazing and irreplaceable sites, traditional places and cultural landscapes of Chaco Canyon.

Most egregious, perhaps, is the claim that “the U.S. Department of the Interior has stolen Navajo property rights.” As reported in multiple media sources for nearly two years, and as discussed in multiple public hearings held by BLM on this issue, the mineral withdrawal has absolutely no effect on any other non-federal mineral rights in the 10-mile protection zone. The claim that Navajo allottee property rights will be affected is patently false.

Skylar Begay and Paul F. Reed both are archaeologists working in the Southwest.

Recommended for you