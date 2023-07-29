We use this space to respond to the situation at Chaco Canyon, where Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has removed 340,000 acres of federal lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management from oil and gas development in a 10-mile zone surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park.
Recently, former archaeologist David Siegel wrote a piece for the Navajo Times to object to her decision. Reading between the lines, we might infer the author’s interest is keeping as many lands open to oil and gas drilling as possible, despite the overwhelming support in the Greater Chaco region, in New Mexico and across the West to protect the amazing and irreplaceable sites, traditional places and cultural landscapes of Chaco Canyon.
Most egregious, perhaps, is the claim that “the U.S. Department of the Interior has stolen Navajo property rights.” As reported in multiple media sources for nearly two years, and as discussed in multiple public hearings held by BLM on this issue, the mineral withdrawal has absolutely no effect on any other non-federal mineral rights in the 10-mile protection zone. The claim that Navajo allottee property rights will be affected is patently false.
To try to make the case for not protecting cultural resources in the 10-mile protection zone, the author disparages contemporary Pueblo tribes and people, making the ridiculous claim that there is no ancestral connection between Pueblo people and the amazing sites in Chaco Canyon. The absurdity of this claim is appalling. Well-documented Pueblo oral history provides an unbroken link from the present to the Chacoan past, and even extends thousands of years prior. In addition, more than 160 years of anthropological study of Chaco Canyon provides a clear and unambiguous connection from ancient Chacoan society to historic and modern Pueblo communities of New Mexico and Arizona.
The case for protecting the 10-mile zone around Chaco Canyon has been made many times and can be summarized here. A recent review of archaeological and historical data reveals 4,200 known cultural sites in the 10-mile protection zone. These places were created by diverse groups — including Paleoindian, Archaic, Pueblo, Navajo, Jicarilla Apache and others — in time periods from about 10,000 B.C. to the present.
Because less than 20% of the area enclosed by the 10-mile zone has been archaeologically or culturally surveyed, the actual site count is undoubtedly much higher. In addition, the protection zone contains at least 17 communities or site clusters that date to the Archaic, Pueblo and Navajo time periods. One of these communities, known as Pierre’s, has been the focus of archaeological and ethnographic research; most have not. All of these places and landscapes contain significant cultural values that merit strong protection.
As an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, I, Skylar Begay, do not believe Siegel, as a retired archaeologist and as a nonmember of either the Navajo Nation or any Pueblo tribe, should have any say in the relationship between sovereign tribal nations, nor should he be making recommendations to the Navajo Nation and its citizen-members regarding the exercise of tribal sovereignty. The misinformation and erroneous comments he puts forth are reminiscent of historical strategies used by colonizing powers to divide Indigenous peoples against one other. His words should hold no weight either among Navajos or our Pueblo relatives, not least because they are blatantly incorrect and so disrespectfully stated.
Skylar Begay and Paul F. Reed both are archaeologists working in the Southwest.