“Cultivating a truly resilient New Mexico will take effort from all our residents: this makes education on climate mitigation and adaptation a high priority.”
These words, from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s recently released climate change task force report, are worth revisiting as we look back on 2019 and prepare for a new year — the first year in New Mexico’s history that we will enter with a defined approach for addressing climate change. When reviewing the plan, we at Climate Advocates/Voces Unidas were struck by the similarities between the governor’s plan and our program pillars: mitigation and adaptation. Addressing both mitigation — causes and contributing factors — and adaptation — effects and impacts — are key to an effective approach to addressing climate change.
As a mother and executive director of Climate Advocates/Voces Unidas, there’s no denying that climate change is the most pressing challenge of our time. Its impacts threaten so much of our way of life in arid New Mexico — our water, our land, our economy — and are already being felt by families and communities from Las Cruces to Farmington. As climate change continues to impact the Southwest, our youngest will grow up in a world where it has always existed. It is critical that we prepare our communities and children for living with climate change by educating them about how they will need to adapt to a new reality and make our communities more resilient to the changes.
I remain hopeful that we can be resilient and even thrive in the face of these changes, especially with leadership like Lujan Grisham’s. My hope also stems from the ingenuity of New Mexico students participating in our inaugural Climate Innovation Challenge this school year. The Climate Innovation Challenge is the culmination of a comprehensive, science-based climate adaptation and resiliency curriculum created and produced by Climate Advocates/Voces Unidas.
Previously, climate change education largely focused on the causes of the crisis and presented solutions limited to things like recycling and reducing your carbon footprint — things of which students aren’t often in control.
In addition, climate studies in schools do not often include lesson plans on how to create more resilient ecosystems or create more carbon-capturing healthy soils — both examples of how to create more resilient communities.
These types of lessons are critically important for young people who will need to understand how to protect the things they care about in a climate-changed world.
That is where the Climate Innovation Challenge curriculum is unique. We put students in the driver’s seat and ask them: What behaviors can you think of to protect yourselves, your home, your family or your local ecosystems from climate change impacts? As avid storytellers ourselves, we asked students to produce short videos about their ideas.
We have student-created submissions coming in from across the state, filled with enthusiastic and engaged students sharing their concepts, ranging from how to protect the junipers around their homes from fire, drought and flood to taking care of wildlife to urban rooftop gardens.
We’re so excited to give the voices of the next generation the big stage so they can share their bright ideas with you! Winning submissions will be available on our website at cavu.org/cic.
Not only is it time to add climate adaptation to curriculum in our schools, but we need to ask the Legislature for the dedicated funding to make this the priority it needs to be.
As we look forward to 2020, we will continue to advocate for mitigating the causes of climate change in concert with ways to adapt to life with climate change — and we’re thrilled to see the state of New Mexico is finally on board. Paired with the leadership and innovation of our youth, we can rise to the challenge of living in a climate-changed world. Our innovation got us here, and it will once again carry us into the future — if we give it the focus, time and resources it needs.
