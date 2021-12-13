Public Regulation Commissioners brought up some very good questions about Public Service Company of New Mexico’s Four Corners “abandonment” case last week, but many of the reasons PNM’s deal with the Navajo Transitional Energy Co. is so bad for customers, communities and our climate haven’t been discussed yet.
While PNM has agreed to drop its promise to block closure by other owners through 2025, PNM signed a contract with the Navajo Transitional Energy Co. and Arizona Public Service in June that has even more restrictions on closing Four Corners early.
The June contracts prevent Four Corners from closing before 2027 and impose a $200 million penalty (paid to Navajo Transitional Energy Co.) if the plant closes in 2027 and $100 million penalty for 2028 closure.
This contract, signed at the same time as the seasonal operating agreement for Four Corners, was introduced as evidence during the abandonment case and argued extensively by opponents of the abandonment. It accomplishes the same thing as the veto promise that the hearing examiner said must be revoked if the abandonment were to be approved.
In fact, these June contracts are even worse because they impose new penalties for closing the plant in 2027 and 2028. These contracts are directly linked to PNM’s transfer of its Four Corners interest to Navajo Transitional Energy Co., and they say that if that transfer is denied, the June contracts would be invalidated as well.
At the same time, PNM, NTEC and APS committed to operating one of the two Four Corners units seasonally, which on its face seems positive. However, the contract will increase PNM customers' costs, because PNM is contractually stuck with the unit that does NOT operate seasonally and must operate continually.
The only way to eliminate these new restrictions on Four Corners’ retirement timeline and the increased costs to PNM customers from the unit that does not operate seasonally is to deny PNM's abandonment and the PNM-NTEC contract.
The hearing examiner in this case recommended in 2016 that PNM’s $100 million plus in costs for Four Corners pollution controls were imprudent. The Arizona utility commission recently disallowed these same costs, incurred by Four Corners majority owner APS, as imprudent. APS' and others’ modeling showed that early closure would save ratepayers money. New Mexico’s commission in 2017 allowed the costs into rates and deferred a prudence ruling until the next rate case.
PNM has avoided filing a rate case since then and now wants customers to pay off the bill. The hearing examiner recommended that customers pay for these imprudent costs as part of a financing order now, before there is a final prudence decision by the commission.
The hearing examiner speculated that the commission could call a special rate hearing or wait until the next rate case, find the costs imprudent and then credit ratepayers or claw the costs back from the amount to be bonded. But even the hearing examiner called this a “risk.” PNM surely would sue, and the commission would be stuck in a time- and money-consuming defense.
The least risky, most direct way to avoid saddling customers with more than $100 million in imprudent Four Corners costs is simply to deny the abandonment application. The commission can then undertake the prudence review that the commission already determined should occur. After the commission has issued a prudence decision, PNM should then reapply to abandon Four Corners in a way that does not restrict early closure of the plant.
PNM could still securitize costs so community investment funds are included — just without charging customers for its bad bets.
