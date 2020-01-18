When I ended my eight years as mayor of Santa Fe, I wanted to dedicate my free time to moving our state into the renewable future that the climate crisis demands, so I joined the board of the Rio Grande Chapter of the Sierra Club and became its chairman.
Watching Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham lead deeply differing parties to nation-leading renewables legislation with benefits for coal workers and impacted communities was inspiring to me, especially as a former labor organizer and now that I spend much of my time caring for my grandkids. Our young people will pay the price of our inaction, and workers will pay the price for our inattention.
For these reasons, I hope that the Public Regulation Commission will swiftly implement the Energy Transition Act. We need our commissioners’ leadership now more than ever. It’s what the climate crisis demands, and we’re already two years into the 12 the United Nations panel of scientists gave us to reduce our climate pollution by 50 percent. It’s also what our communities need.
I share the concern that the San Juan mine and plant are properly cleaned up after decades of pollution from mining and burning coal. The ETA does not in any way limit what the Public Service Company of New Mexico and other owners of San Juan will have to do to clean up the mine and the plant. Cleanup requirements are set by the state Environment Department and the EPA, and the ETA does not change that.
I believe that PNM’s ratepayers should help provide funding to workers and communities affected by the transition away from coal to clean energy. Most people my age have kept the lights on with coal our entire lives. I’m proud to help pay for transition and to support workers, especially because I’ll actually save money on my bill while doing it.
The recent shutdown of the Navajo Generating Station is a stark example of what can happen without legislation like the Energy Transition Act. There, the Legislature and public utilities commission have made no attempt to provide transition funding or planning for workers or the community. Workers and their families are left utterly adrift. And Native climate activists, who many of the workers blame for the plant closure, are left going from utility to utility trying to find some help for communities.
Under the ETA, New Mexicans can partner with organized labor and others affected in the community to transition away from coal at the San Juan Generating Station. That way, we won’t have another coal plant shutdown that leaves out the workers and the community. And as I said, we can save money while doing that. Let’s remember how this works.
The value of the Energy Transition Act is that it allows us to refinance the outstanding debt on the San Juan plant so we can pay for $40 million in worker and community recovery and still save ratepayers money. Let’s get a move on the future.
AT 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, the PRC will hold a public hearing in the case for how energy at the San Juan Generating Station will be replaced. I believe that investing in renewables and battery storage is the right investment for our future.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.