In my 17 years serving in the New Mexico Senate, I’ve seen numerous opportunities to combat climate change, invest in our future and lift up those in need. I’ve been proud to sponsor legislation that advances those goals, such as the 2019 Energy Transition Act. So, that is why I want to voice my support for the proposed merger between Public Service Company of New Mexico and clean energy leader Avangrid, a merger pending before the Public Regulation Commission.
Our reliance on fossil fuel in America and in New Mexico has had drastic consequences for our environment, devastated ecosystems and marred the beauty of the land we inherited. Some of our most vulnerable people have been harmed by pollution, and they have seen economic opportunity dry up along with dwindling fossil fuel.
We have put up with this situation, rationalizing the decision by focusing on the tax revenues that have benefited the state. We have grown reliant on (some might say addicted to) coal, oil and gas revenues — even as we ignored the long-term, future costs that dependence brings with it. Now we have a chance to initiate a change in that dynamic.
PNM’s merger with Avangrid, once approved, will do much to accelerate development of solar and wind energy generation across New Mexico. Avangrid already has renewable energy assets in New Mexico and could easily expand on that existing infrastructure. The company has the financial resources to bring those renewables online, for all of our benefit. I’m thrilled New Mexico has an opportunity with this merger to lead the transition to carbon-free electricity — even faster than we required in the Energy Transition Act.
Besides the environmental benefits it will produce, the negotiations Avangrid entered into in pursuing PRC approval will generate major benefits for ratepayers, the working families of New Mexico. This merger will relieve the strain of past-due bills on many struggling families, which will help them meet other pressing household needs.
The plan includes assistance to improve energy efficiency for low-income households. This will open the door to many years of ongoing cost savings in reduced consumption, help that will benefit those who need it most.
And the benefits of this merger reach further into our communities with commitments from Avangrid for investments in STEM career training opportunities through scholarships and apprenticeships. Our young adults will find expanded employment opportunities while we retain their talents here in their home state, where they will become a resource for further economic development.
Naturally, there is suspicion aroused by this merger, as occurs with any big change. I’ve heard from the many community and environmental groups that worked on the compromises that are included in the merger proposal. I am reassured that joining PNM to Avangrid will only occur in a framework of accountability to all of us, the ratepayers.
The merger agreement requires responsible management and stewardship, with steep penalties for lapses in reliable service. With a locally controlled board of directors and with a diversified management team, I’m confident we have in place a structure for prudent decision-making, a structure that looks and feels like New Mexico. These safeguards will usher in a clean energy future for New Mexicans, one we can pass on to our children with pride.
Approval of the PNM-Avangrid merger will enhance New Mexico’s role as a national leader in the fight against climate change. It will also bring with it new benefits for all New Mexicans, both direct and indirect. I’m convinced by the support from the overwhelming majority of those who have studied it, that it should be approved by the PRC.
