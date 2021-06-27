Iberdrola, a Spanish company with over $136 billion in assets, has proposed that its subsidiary Avangrid acquire 100 percent of the shares of Public Service Company of New Mexico. The proposal requires approval from the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission.
Avangrid is the owner of seven other utilities in the United States, including Central Maine Power. In 2016, Central Maine Power obtained a rollback of solar “net metering” requirements that would have decimated the rooftop solar industry in that state. (Maine reversed this rollback in 2019.)
While Iberdrola/Avangrid is the owner of a considerable capacity of renewable energy assets (primarily wind and solar-generating facilities), these are overwhelmingly large, utility-scale facilities, far from customers, that require long and expensive transmission facilities (also owned by Iberdrola/Avangrid) to transport this electricity.
Iberdrola/Avangrid has indicated that after its acquisition of PNM it plans to build additional large-scale renewable energy-generating facilities — wind and solar — in New Mexico and increased transmission lines to bring this electricity from its generating facilities to customers, including outside New Mexico.
While additional renewable energy facilities are needed in New Mexico to replace old, expensive and highly polluting coal and nuclear facilities, New Mexico law and regulations require utilities such as PNM to purchase electricity from generators based on criteria including reliability and cost to customers, and not just because the generator is owned by an affiliated party.
The Iberdrola/Avangrid acquisition proposal also needs to include safeguards for the local distributed energy resources industry, including rooftop and electric vehicle charging stations installed at customer premises and community solar providers. To date, the distributed energy industry has built approximately 200 megawatts of solar generation facilities on customer premises in New Mexico, providing additional low-cost, clean, solar electric power directly to customers and the grid, thus avoiding the cost of building a similar amount of distant, large-scale facilities far and reducing transmission requirements.
The distributed energy industry in New Mexico currently provides direct employment for approximately 2,000 New Mexican families and generates nearly $100 million per year in local revenues. The industry is poised to continue its growth, based primarily on New Mexico law and regulation that require utilities to provide customers with “net-metering” (customers with rooftop solar panels may reduce their cost of electricity by the amount of electricity generated at their premises).
The PRC must not allow Iberdrola/Avangrid to reduce these benefits, as was done in Maine. The Iberdrola/Avangrid proposal to take over PNM must include protections for the local distributed energy industry, including the protection and expansion of customer “net-metering” benefits, and allowing interconnection of solar rooftop facilities and electric vehicle charging stations without prohibitive cost.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.