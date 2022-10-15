In 1996, New Mexico voters passed a constitutional amendment that abolished the State Corporation Commission and the Public Utility Commission and replaced those two agencies with the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission. The change took effect in 1999. Under that constitutional amendment, the PRC regulates utilities, telecommunications companies and motor carriers, and currently is headed by five elected commissioners from districts around the state.
I became a commissioner in 2013 after being elected by voters to represent District 3. I was reelected by voters to serve a second four-year term in 2016, and I served until Dec. 31, 2020, when I was termed out. During my years serving as a commissioner, I proudly promoted the public interest in all matters that came before me.
However, between 1999 and now, other commissioners tarnished the reputation of the PRC: Two commissioners were removed from office after being convicted of felonies; another commissioner was accused of sexual harassment, resulting in the state agreeing to pay the complainant over $800,000 in damages; and yet another commissioner was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia (before the recreational use of marijuana was legalized in New Mexico).
In the aftermath of these events, the public perceived the PRC as dysfunctional, and some commissioners were perceived as being too cozy with regulated utilities. This led to New Mexico voters passing another constitutional amendment in 2020, under which, effective Jan. 1, the five elected PRC members will be replaced by three commissioners appointed by the governor, with the consent of the Senate, from a list of nominees submitted by a nominating commission.
The ballot summary on the 2020 constitutional amendment read that the PRC would “consist of three members appointed by the governor from a list of professionally qualified nominees submitted to the governor by a Nominating Committee[.]” Clearly, the purpose of the constitutional amendment was to reform the PRC by transforming it to be led by experts in public utility regulation, independent and insulated from political influences.
Section 1(E) of the constitutional amendment reads, “A commission member may be removed by impeachment for accepting anything of value from a person or entity whose charges for services to the public are regulated by the commission, malfeasance, misfeasance or neglect of duty.” The New Mexico Secretary of State’s 2020 General Election Voter Guide states that, under the constitutional amendment, commissioners “may only be removed by impeachment.”
Imagine, then, my surprise when I learned of a legal opinion prepared by an assistant attorney general for the nominating committee, dated Sept. 28, which concludes the appointed commissioners “serve at the pleasure of the governor, meaning they can be removed by the governor without specified cause.” The opinion further concludes that the governor, in removing an appointed commissioner, “need not make charges, give notice, or accord a hearing.”
New Mexico voters who passed the 2020 constitutional amendment surely did not anticipate that the appointed commissioners would “serve at the pleasure of the governor” and be subject to removal without any specified cause. In fact, they were told explicitly that appointed commissioners could only be removed by being impeached.
If appointed commissioners can be removed by the governor for no cause, passage of the constitutional amendment does not serve its intended purpose, which is for the PRC to be headed by experts in the field of public utility regulation, who are insulated from political influences.
The assistant attorney general’s legal conclusion that appointed commissioners “serve at the pleasure of the governor” turns the constitutional amendment on its head. Regardless of who serves as the governor of New Mexico, it is not a stretch to contemplate a governor removing an appointed commissioner if that commissioner does not do as the governor pleases. Even if that does not happen, the mere fact that an appointed commissioner could be fired by the governor for any reason likely would cause voters to question the impartiality of any vote by an appointed commissioner.
Hopefully, the opinion that appointed commissioners “will serve at the pleasure of the governor” is incorrect, because it does not reflect the will of the people in passing the constitutional amendment. In any event, the New Mexico Legislature needs to amend the Public Regulation Commission Act to make clear that appointed PRC members can only be removed through impeachment, as the New Mexico secretary of state said in the 2020 General Election Voter Guide.
If appointed commissioners will be subject to being removed by the governor without cause, I regret having proposed to Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth the constitutional amendment to make PRC members appointed. I made this recommendation after serving with commissioners who were constantly absent or partial to regulated utilities. Research shows commissioners who serve at the pleasure of governors are beholden to the governor who appoints them. It would be a disservice to New Mexicans if a commissioner is appointed and then removed because that commissioner makes a ruling that is at odds with the governor’s agenda.
Valerie Espinoza formerly served on the Public Regulation Commission, representing District 3.