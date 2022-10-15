In 1996, New Mexico voters passed a constitutional amendment that abolished the State Corporation Commission and the Public Utility Commission and replaced those two agencies with the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission. The change took effect in 1999. Under that constitutional amendment, the PRC regulates utilities, telecommunications companies and motor carriers, and currently is headed by five elected commissioners from districts around the state.

I became a commissioner in 2013 after being elected by voters to represent District 3. I was reelected by voters to serve a second four-year term in 2016, and I served until Dec. 31, 2020, when I was termed out. During my years serving as a commissioner, I proudly promoted the public interest in all matters that came before me.

However, between 1999 and now, other commissioners tarnished the reputation of the PRC: Two commissioners were removed from office after being convicted of felonies; another commissioner was accused of sexual harassment, resulting in the state agreeing to pay the complainant over $800,000 in damages; and yet another commissioner was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia (before the recreational use of marijuana was legalized in New Mexico).

Valerie Espinoza formerly served on the Public Regulation Commission, representing District 3.

