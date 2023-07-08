Well, the latest tax rebate check from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is in the bank. The only problem is that a recent trip to Durango, Colo., left our car in need of a new tire and strut repairs. Pitted with potholes, the conditions along U.S. 550 between Cuba and Bloomfield must rival those seen in developing nations.

This experience got me to thinking. In our hyperpolarized ideological environment, political media personalities masterfully sell arguments about how the trivial is monumental and the monumental really is trivial. Exhibit One would be discussions surrounding critical race theory, wokeness, COVID-19 and the 2020 election. I’ve come to believe political diatribe is the art of peddling poo and promoting it as potpourri.

Given all this, it’s not hard to imagine the day when some smooth-talking politico will attempt to leverage arguments about the benefits of potholes into an electoral advantage. Completely absurd? You bet.

Rex J. Zedalis is professor of law emeritus, University of Tulsa (1981-2019). He lives in Placitas.

