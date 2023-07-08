Well, the latest tax rebate check from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is in the bank. The only problem is that a recent trip to Durango, Colo., left our car in need of a new tire and strut repairs. Pitted with potholes, the conditions along U.S. 550 between Cuba and Bloomfield must rival those seen in developing nations.
This experience got me to thinking. In our hyperpolarized ideological environment, political media personalities masterfully sell arguments about how the trivial is monumental and the monumental really is trivial. Exhibit One would be discussions surrounding critical race theory, wokeness, COVID-19 and the 2020 election. I’ve come to believe political diatribe is the art of peddling poo and promoting it as potpourri.
Given all this, it’s not hard to imagine the day when some smooth-talking politico will attempt to leverage arguments about the benefits of potholes into an electoral advantage. Completely absurd? You bet.
But party loyalists will swallow every assertion mustered in support of the lowly pothole for fear of undercutting their party’s chosen position. In the battle for primacy, the other side must never win, even when the costs associated with the battle shackles everyone involved to interlocked hamster wheels bound for obsessiveness and a coronary.
For amusement, here are five assertions about potholes we could be greeted with in future years. Each reflects just how far down the rabbit hole toward an Alice in Wonderland world we will have managed to slip — an upside-down realm where the preposterous is reality.
First, to protect the integrity of one’s vehicle, potholes serve to compel more attentive driving. Infotainment distractions must be put aside lest one’s wallet suffer. In this way, potholes act as an antidote to intrusive wireless connectivity and social media.
Second, age diminishes reflex acuity. By putting older drivers in the position of having to navigate potholes, diminution of that sort can be minimized. Alternating lateral shuffle moves, tai chi, standing on one foot while brushing one’s teeth can all be dispensed with, since cognitive reaction time between perception and movement is kept sharp by pothole avoidance.
Third, potholes are job creators. They move money between those needing vehicle repair and those who do the repairs. Money trickles even further through the economy to those producing and supplying the parts installed. Free marketeers lionized in GOP mythology would be simply giddy at the prospect of how a task long performed by government could be left undone with the consequent effect of boosting employment opportunities.
Fourth, to the extent repairs are necessitated to vehicles owned by the “leisured” class, potholes can be seen as a mechanism that serves a redistributive function between the haves and the blue-collared have-nots. I can just hear those progressive Democrats upon whom the attention of conservative talk radio appears fixated voicing deafening approval.
And fifth, leaving potholes unrepaired by government transportation departments serves to both keep in taxpayers’ pockets money bureaucrats would otherwise spend, while simultaneously acting to cut the size of government itself. Taxpayers know how best to spend their own money, and the private sector knows better than government how best to ring efficiency out of any task — like pothole repair — deemed needed.
Musings of a jaded old academic? Perhaps. But ask yourself, what thinking individual would deny that, in today’s world of performative, anything-goes political theater, absurdity has already washed over us like a tsunami? And furthermore, who would dispute risks far greater than those of the simple pothole will be faced in the future, and continuing to tread the path of absurdity we are now on could threaten horrific consequences.
Rex J. Zedalis is professor of law emeritus, University of Tulsa (1981-2019). He lives in Placitas.