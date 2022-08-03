The U.S. government recently joined the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People, a group of more than 90 countries seeking to protect at least 30 percent of the planet from development by 2030.

Unfortunately, the current rate of urban sprawl devouring America's natural habitat and farmland gives conservationists plenty of reasons to be skeptical of the federal commitment to these so-called 30x30 goals.

Our nation lost an additional 17,800 square miles of natural habitat and agricultural land to development between 2002 and 2017, according to the latest 15-year dataset from the federal Natural Resources Conservation Service. That's an area larger than New Jersey, Delaware, and Connecticut combined.

Roy Beck is founder of the NumbersUSA Education & Research Foundation. This piece was originally published in RealClearPolicy.

