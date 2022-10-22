New Mexico has a crisis-level physician shortage. The University of New Mexico is part of the problem, but it could be the solution.
Our state has the second-worst physician shortage in the country. With more than a third of physicians preparing for retirement over the next 10 years, it’s going to get worse. Currently, patients wait as long as a year to see a new doctor or specialist. With fewer doctors serving a growing population, health care is becoming even harder to access. Lives should not continue to be lost to delayed care and preventable disease.
New Mexico needs to add over 2,000 physicians by 2030 to maintain current inadequate levels of care. We’ll need to add many more to bring care up to acceptable standards.
One way to address the shortage is by improving physician retention following residency. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, over half of medical residents nationwide practice in the state where they trained. In contrast, New Mexico’s retention rate was 38 percent in 2020. A recent survey of University of New Mexico Hospital residents found that while more than 40 percent originally planned to remain in the state after residency, only 20 percent still intend to stay. Low wages, understaffing and burnout were the most common reasons for leaving.
In short, there aren’t enough doctors, and the doctors we do have can’t afford to stay.
Residents provide the vast majority of patient care, and our hospitals could not function without us. We’re the first doctors a patient sees, and we make important decisions affecting their care. We work 60 to 80 hours a week. We carry an average of $250,000 in student loan debt.
The pandemic added even more challenges. Many of us caught COVID-19, requiring others to work longer hours. We don’t get overtime pay or bonuses, and our salary comes out to just above the hourly minimum wage. Exacerbated by the skyrocketing cost of living, these low salaries can prevent new doctors from putting down roots in New Mexico, making it more likely they will leave once their training is complete. With similar programs in neighboring states offering better benefit packages, something must change to keep talented doctors in state.
Hospital leadership pays lip service to our work, but refuses to put their money where their mouths are, instead paying top administrators and bureaucrats giant bonuses while keeping wages low and paying outrageous legal fees to fight unionizing workers. UNMH regularly hemorrhages talented staff, worsening burnout and increasing severe and unsafe staffing shortages for remaining workers.
The University of New Mexico claims it cannot afford to pay residents a fair salary without additional state funding. So, for the last year, members of the Committee of Interns and Residents have been meeting with lawmakers to advocate for improving recruitment and retention of doctors in New Mexico. We’ve received resounding support. We’ve been told the state has a record budget surplus, and with a cost of only $4 million for an 8 percent salary increase, our ask is more than reasonable. In addition to salary, we’re working with lawmakers to brainstorm potential recruitment packages, including benefits such as childcare subsidies, down-payment assistance and relocation reimbursements, all vital ways to help new doctors make New Mexico their home.
However, before the Legislature can act, a formal budget request needs to come from UNM. Bafflingly — or tellingly — UNM leadership has responded with indifference and inaction, refusing to meet and discuss these initiatives. For the future well-being of our patients, attracting and retaining quality physicians must be a priority for UNM leadership.
Dr. Alisha D. Berry, MCR, is a second-year pathology resident at the University of New Mexico Hospital and was previously a surgical intern in Portland, Ore. She is a member of the Committee of Interns and Residents at UNMH.