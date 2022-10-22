New Mexico has a crisis-level physician shortage. The University of New Mexico is part of the problem, but it could be the solution.

Our state has the second-worst physician shortage in the country. With more than a third of physicians preparing for retirement over the next 10 years, it’s going to get worse. Currently, patients wait as long as a year to see a new doctor or specialist. With fewer doctors serving a growing population, health care is becoming even harder to access. Lives should not continue to be lost to delayed care and preventable disease.

New Mexico needs to add over 2,000 physicians by 2030 to maintain current inadequate levels of care. We’ll need to add many more to bring care up to acceptable standards.

Dr. Alisha D. Berry, MCR, is a second-year pathology resident at the University of New Mexico Hospital and was previously a surgical intern in Portland, Ore. She is a member of the Committee of Interns and Residents at UNMH.

