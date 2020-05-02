For the first time in well over a decade, the National Center for Education Statistics released county estimates of literacy ability for adults through the U.S. Program for International Assessment of Adult Competencies Skills Map: State and County Indicators of Adult Literacy and Numeracy, with county estimates for every state in the union, including New Mexico.
The Skills Map was released quietly in mid-April and went largely unnoticed, though ground-breaking. The trees noticed. The trees are screaming. Does anyone care?
Probably not because most of the quiet go unnoticed in society. The quiet are those adults who have limited literacy and language abilities. They look and act like most of us so they blend into the background like the trees. Perhaps they are our friends, neighbor or co-workers.
In fact, they may even want to go unnoticed because they are embarrassed. These adults range from being unable to read, write, speak or understand English to being able to perform tasks that involve reading short texts and understanding the meaning of a document well enough to complete a form. They may be able to understand only very basic vocabulary or even struggle to do this and may not know the structure of sentences or paragraphs, or make use of other text features to understand it.
We noticed, and the adult literacy programs quietly serving this population also noticed. We noticed that New Mexico ranks 49th in literacy nationwide, with its average scale score barely outpacing Louisiana. We also noticed that New Mexico is the least literate state when considering the lowest level on the scale, falling just behind California and Texas, likely due to language barriers and other factors. In New Mexico, 29 percent of adults function at literacy Level 1, 31 percent at Level 2 and 39 percent at Level 3. By contrast, the most literate state is New Hampshire with 11 percent of adults at Level 1, compared to 22 percent nationwide.
We also noticed that there is also a great divide among New Mexico’s counties. Los Alamos has 7 percent of the adult population at literacy Level 1, compared to Luna County at 50 percent, likely significantly higher because of the historic language and literacy needs of the region. New Mexico’s population of those ages 16-74 is 1,508,869, according to the American Community Survey 2013-17 five-year estimate.
When compared to the nation in literacy, New Mexico’s:
- Average scale score estimate is statistically lower.
- Percentage at or below Level 1 is statistically higher.
- Percentage at Level 2 has no notable difference.
- Percentage at or above Level 3 is notably lower.
New Mexico’s workforce is adversely impacted by its lack of literacy skills; the worldwide health crisis has only exacerbated this issue with its related unemployment, housing concerns, food insecurity, children at home in need of schooling and adults in need of advanced skills training during recovery.
Today’s jobs require literacy skills beyond the basic level, and there will remain an increased demand for literacy services, a demand that went largely unmet prior to the crisis that has only been magnified. If we do nothing more to improve the literacy, numeracy and digital problem-solving skills of New Mexico’s workforce, the state will continue to see a decline in the earning power of its residents and the solvency of its economy.
This news comes at a time when oil prices have hit record lows and a special legislative session looms to likely amend the state’s budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1. The adult literacy effort in New Mexico is funded by the state’s general fund.
In 1987, New Mexico first lady Katherine Carruthers formed the New Mexico Coalition for Literacy to gain support through the state Legislature for modest operating expense grants, outreach, public relations, education, training and technical assistance. She saw the forest for the trees and so did the community that supported her in this effort, which stands tall for the adults that it represents.
It has grown in both stature and capacity to support New Mexico’s adult literacy initiatives all while maintaining a small and efficient staff of three. The literacy coalition is funded by the New Mexico Higher Education Department through a competitive contract and also relies on grants, fundraisers and community support to increase the number of adults and families who receive literacy assistance.
May 5 is Giving Tuesday Now. In celebration (it is Cinco de Mayo, after all), do something today and serve as a voice for those without one. Plays, stories and philosophy help us understand our humanity.
Adults with illiteracy and low literacy are invisible among us. Though their struggles may be hidden, by ignoring them we ignore the importance of our literacy, language and culture as a means to self-expression.
Engaging our minds and communicating with the tools of literacy and language are just as important as the concrete buildings and events that we miss while isolating for the health crisis, but without these invisible tools there would be limited engagement with society. Society is biased to support the things that it can see and hear over the things that it cannot see and hear, which are equally as real as any tangible thing.
Sometimes, we are guilty of not seeing the forest for the trees. In this case, we are seeing neither the forest nor the trees. Imagine being at home with a child you are expected to support educationally while being unemployed and limited in your literacy and language skills. Imagine completing your census form, reading your mail, voting or working at home with no assistance and limited literacy skills. The time to take notice of that is now.
