City of Santa Fe leaders need to reconsider the allotment of pool time as we return to more normal life. Since the start of COVID-19 restrictions, swim clubs have been particularly hard hit. Santa Fe is home to a handful of small, nonprofit swim teams serving youth and adults from ages 5 to 80.
Santa Fe Aquatics is the largest and most diverse of these teams, and under the leadership of head coach Lee Romero Taylor and its volunteer board, the team has endeavored to stay afloat and offer quality services to its members.
The wonderful pool staffers at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center have been great supporters, but have been consistently hamstrung by decisions made by city leadership.
While Santa Fe Aquatics supports city efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and promote public safety, city lap pools currently operate far below the 75 percent capacity recommended by the governor’s public health order for the turquoise reopening phase, and far more rigidly than other pools around the state, where many teams are safely operating with four to six swimmers per lane.
The city’s restrictions unnecessarily impede the use of our community’s resources and result in local clubs competing with one another and the public for pool time. With the current pool allocations, Santa Fe Aquatics cannot accommodate all of its members and have swimmers as young as 5 swimming at 8 p.m. Pre-COVID-19, team swim time generally was from 4 to 6 p.m., an ideal time for youth swimmers trying to balance training, school, dinner and bedtime. The news of the preferential opening of the Salvador Perez pool to an international team, ahead of local teams that have been requesting time all year, was stunning. Local teams would have benefited greatly from having this time and paid pool rental costs. The city could have generated the same revenue from local swimmers.
Santa Fe Aquatics led the way in lobbying the city for the opening of team time at the Chavez Center. When this finally happened, all teams were given equal time regardless of size. This meant Santa Fe Aquatics ended up losing longtime members to other teams because this “equal” treatment resulted in inequitable opportunities, as we had more members to accommodate than other clubs. There are also clear inconsistencies across city facilities, too.
While the Chavez Center continues to take a “we have to be fair to everyone approach,” Fort Marcy Recreation Complex management has decided to pre-allocate lane space at optimal times through July, shutting out all other local teams. The Chavez Center recently made steps forward when it opened to allow high school swimming, including permitting more appropriate, longer training sessions and swim meets. Unfortunately, and without explanation, the city is now moving backward in terms of the short, late-night swim slots it has offered our club.
Our small club will be in financial jeopardy if pool time continues to be so restricted. Pre-COVID-19, Santa Fe Aquatics hosted several swim meets each year, which brought in teams from around New Mexico and surrounding states. We even hosted the Canadian Paralympic team in 2017.
In addition to providing competitive opportunities for swimmers, these meets generate revenue for the local economy and for our team. We have been able to survive this past year only because of past fundraising, pandemic grants and donations from generous team members. We urge the city to ensure fairness across pools in how swim teams are treated, allocate team time appropriately for youth swim members and provide sessions of appropriate length for training.
Thank goodness Santa Fe has done so well in keeping COVID-19 at bay. Now it is time for the city to reopen its facilities and to meet the needs of its constituents and small businesses.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.