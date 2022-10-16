In the early years everything was Cost of Service Indexing for the Public Service Company of New Mexico. The company owned the coal mine and sold the coal to the San Juan Generating Station for an inflated price. Then, they had to sell the coal mine to an outside company, not part of PNM. In my opinion, PNM executives were always scheming to increase profits from their customers and bonuses for themselves (executives). PNM executives should not be allowed to merge with another company and walk away with large golden parachute bonuses.
We definitely needed to shut down coal-fired power plants due to their impact on human health and the environment. However, contingency plans to replace this power has been inadequate. Most of the materials and products for the replacement power depended on supplies from China. China did not deliver the supplies and the replacement power is not in place. Within the next year or two we most probably will be experiencing brown-outs, black-outs, etc. PNM and the PRC should have to face the consequences of this.
Abandonment and remediation will be difficult. Over 50 years of damage was done to the environment. From releasing plant wastewater effluent into the Shumway arroyo, to air pollutants and mercury into the San Juan River watershed and the fish of quality waters. Also, plant solid and liquid waste disposal into unlined surface mine pits. Even after the plant is shut down there will be need for extensive cleanup and monitoring to verify cleanup of the contaminants. Sampling and monitoring should be done by 3 or 4 different organizations to assure completeness and honesty.
It may take another 25 years for the demolition and remediation that will be needed to be completed. If not done adequately the San Juan Generating Station's chemical contaminants will go into the San Juan River near the Hogback. All of the contaminants the station plus the biological contaminants from San Juan County, such as fecal bacteria, will flow into the San Juan River Basin onto the Navajo Reservation to Lake Powell. I am hoping someday the Navajo Nation will become more involved in this. The Navajo Nation will become the main recipients of this river pollution. The Navajo farmers will not like the water quality they receive for their agricultural use.