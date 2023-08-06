Some politicians are encouraging parents to tell schools their kids should not be asked about gender identity or receive information about certain sensitive topics. These politicians are ignorant of the law, or perhaps being misleading, at least when it comes to what services adolescents can receive from health providers such as school-based health centers. And the issue of parental involvement has been explored extensively in a past that was more conservative than today’s “woke” environment.
“Schools conduct pregnancy tests” — that was the front-page headline of the Albuquerque Tribune on Nov. 6, 1986. A national Christian fundamentalist campaign was targeting school-based health centers for elimination. The Albuquerque school board created a task force of parents and other community members to investigate the legal, moral and medical issues involved. On Sept. 26, 1987, the board adopted a policy supporting the work of such centers.
The legal team contracted by the school board noted New Mexico state laws allow adolescents to receive certain services without their parents being involved. Today’s politicians are wrong when they say parents are solely responsible for teens’ health care until the age of majority. Minors may get help on their own for mental health counseling, contraception and testing/treatment for STDs and pregnancy.
As in other states, legislators understood requiring parental consent would result in fewer teens asking for help with behaviors that could have dangerous consequences. The parent consent forms school-based health centers require for non-confidential services (sports physicals, asthma, etc.) explicitly state which services teens may legally receive without parental notification.
The screening questionnaires used at these centers, reviewed by the parents and others in the task force, were similar to the ones used today. They began with a notice that questions may be left unanswered and that personal answers may be kept confidential from parents (with the exceptions of risks of child abuse or suicide or harm to others). And yes, questions about gender identity and pronouns are part of the process these days. In any case, communication with parents is routinely encouraged during patient visits. The American Medical Association later created a similar risk assessment tool called GAPS, which it encourages all clinicians in the country to use, along with a notice of adolescent confidentiality. The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Society of Adolescent Health and Medicine are all on the same page with this practice.
Asking teens if they’re transgender doesn’t cause them to keep that information from their parents. They’ve already told their parents, or not. Keeping the answer confidential for now, if that’s what the patient wants, doesn’t change the status quo, either. If anything, a patient who comes out to a clinician may be more likely to tell parents sooner rather than later.
Research has shown that, thankfully, providing contraception services to teens does not increase the number of teens who are sexually active. However, denying confidentiality to teens for contraception services does increase the incidence of unprotected sex. Hopefully, in a similar way, providing a safe place of care and understanding for LGBTQ+ teens will lower the risk of depression, isolation and suicide. It doesn’t mean parents are left out of the picture. But adolescents, whose inevitable development involves an often scarifying increase in autonomy, have rights, too.
Family nurse practitioner Robert Benon created the draft for New Mexico’s first Teen Health Screening Questionnaire 40 years ago and worked in New Mexico school-based health centers from then until last year.