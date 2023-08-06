Some politicians are encouraging parents to tell schools their kids should not be asked about gender identity or receive information about certain sensitive topics. These politicians are ignorant of the law, or perhaps being misleading, at least when it comes to what services adolescents can receive from health providers such as school-based health centers. And the issue of parental involvement has been explored extensively in a past that was more conservative than today’s “woke” environment.

“Schools conduct pregnancy tests” — that was the front-page headline of the Albuquerque Tribune on Nov. 6, 1986. A national Christian fundamentalist campaign was targeting school-based health centers for elimination. The Albuquerque school board created a task force of parents and other community members to investigate the legal, moral and medical issues involved. On Sept. 26, 1987, the board adopted a policy supporting the work of such centers.

The legal team contracted by the school board noted New Mexico state laws allow adolescents to receive certain services without their parents being involved. Today’s politicians are wrong when they say parents are solely responsible for teens’ health care until the age of majority. Minors may get help on their own for mental health counseling, contraception and testing/treatment for STDs and pregnancy.

Family nurse practitioner Robert Benon created the draft for New Mexico’s first Teen Health Screening Questionnaire 40 years ago and worked in New Mexico school-based health centers from then until last year.

Recommended for you