The outcome for House Bill 79 at the House Judiciary Committee virtual hearing last month was stunning. HB 79 is a bipartisan bill that would put an end to the closed primary system in New Mexico, one of only nine states left to perpetuate it.
To vote in New Mexico primary elections, one must register and vote as either a Democrat or Republican. How is that fair to minority party members and independents? It isn’t. It’s a preliminary contest among primary candidates that benefits the two major parties only. Rep. Greg Nibert, a Republican representing District 59 from Roswell, basically admitted that during the hearing.
But do the Republican and Democratic parties pay for these closed primaries? No. New Mexico taxpayers, including those not allowed to vote in them, pay for them. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of New Mexican voters who prefer not to identify themselves with any party are denied their constitutional right to vote. What happened to no taxation without representation?
Constituents who attended the virtual committee hearing, when polled, voted 92 percent in favor of the bill. Nevertheless, the committee vote resulted in a 6-6 tie. Pretty far from 92 percent. All four Republicans voted against the bill. Six Democrats voted for, but two voted against. Who were the two Democratic representatives who voted against? Speaker of the House Brian Egolf, a Democrat from Santa Fe, and Rep. Matt McQueen, a Democrat from Galisteo.
Why would Egolf and McQueen vote against a bill that would correct the improper disenfranchisement of tens of thousands of New Mexicans? I believe the answer is simple: because it benefits them. A hint of an explanation might come from their connection to the partisan practice of gerrymandering.
Egolf has unabashedly defended partisan gerrymandering on several occasions. Recently, he has made public his opposition to House Bill 211, a bill that would eliminate self-serving partisanship from the redistricting process. It benefits him to be able to manipulate his voting district to make sure that it contains a majority of his own supporters, so he will be reelected.
McQueen is the beneficiary of one of the most gerrymandered districts in the state. It is so oddly configured that its outline ironically resembles the shape of a howling coyote.
On Jan. 6, I watched in horror as an angry, violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol with the intent to prevent the certification of the results of the Electoral College vote for the presidency of the United States. The reality of how perilously close our republic came to tumbling on that day hit me hard. I believe the vast majority of us at that moment became galvanized with the firm conviction to protect and defend our representative democracy, not just in Washington, D.C., but also here in New Mexico.
That’s why it’s essential to back important legislation before the Legislature right now to protect and strengthen democracy. Several bills are receiving much support, but HB 79 and HB 211 (and its Senate counterpart, Senate Bill 199) are facing opposition.
Fortunately, HB 79 is not dead. HB 211, after passing unanimously in the House State Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee, also remains alive. Please call, make a virtual appointment to speak with and/or write Egolf and McQueen, especially if you reside in one of their districts, and tell them you love democracy more than you love them.
Tell them that you are against the closed primary system that takes away the right to vote from tens of thousands of your neighbors. Tell them that you are against partisan gerrymandering. Tell them you want them to support HB 79 and HB 211. Their contact information is available through the legislature’s website, nmlegis.gov.
