The Muslim community in New Mexico has gone through one of the worst times in its history — losing three young men in 10 days, on July 27, Aug. 1 and Aug. 6. All had one thing in common: their last name — Aftab Hussein, 41; Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27; and Naeem Hussain, 25.
After a suspect, Muhammad Atif Syed, a refugee from Afghanistan, was arrested, the speculations about the motive behind these killings were published in different media channels. It has been reported that because the suspect, Syed, belongs to the Sunni Muslim sect, he targeted victims (including a fourth, Mohammed Ahmadi, who was killed in November 2021) because they belonged to the Shia Muslim sect. I have a reason to disagree with this motive.
All four victims were not Shia. One of the victims, Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, was my younger brother, and we do not belong to the Shia community. Although we also do not identify ourselves as Sunni, we do pray in the same pattern as other Sunni Muslims do at Islamic Center of New Mexico. We have only one identity. We are Muslim. I have met the suspect at the center a few times, and I remember one time I was with my brother. We just had an exchange of greetings, and he told me he is from Afghanistan but he had lived in Quetta, Pakistan, as a refugee and came to the U.S. as a refugee. If Syed has seen us at the center, he must have observed that we were praying with the same pattern as all other Sunnis do.
Why would he kill my brother, who prays as the Sunni do? We have lived in New Mexico many years, and we never participated in any Shia-specific religious events. If we assume the suspect hates Shia Muslims, why didn’t he kill the Shia imam or religious leader of that group? The suspect only killed innocent working men who had little connection with one another and belonged to different socioeconomic backgrounds. I do not believe Muslim sectarian divide is behind these killings.
The second story about possible motivation was that all four men had helped the suspect’s daughter get married in 2018 to a man he didn’t like. My question is this: If the suspect didn’t like the man who married his daughter, why didn’t he target him? What’s more, one victim — Aftab Hussein — came to the United States in 2021, whereas this marriage happened in 2018. My own brother, Afzaal, lived in Pakistan for six months in 2018 and had no connection with Syed or his family. In the United States, if a woman wants to marry a man and her parents use force to stop her, help is available through a 911 call. I have no reason to believe this marriage theory fits as the motive behind these targeted killings.
To me, to find the motive, look at the pattern of killings and the crime scene. I have learned that in my brother’s case, he was shot from two different directions with two different weapons in a war-style ambush. It was a dark spot, and he had no chance to escape. According to the neighbors to whom I spoke, they said they heard a few shots from the corner and then multiple shorts from Cornell Street. According to the medical examiner, two weapons were used to target my brother, a rifle and a handgun. Such a medieval-style head hunting indicates this was a coordinated and premeditated murder.
Court documents reveal that Syed claimed he participated in the Afghan war and helped U.S. special operations forces against the Taliban. That would indicate he is an expert in weaponry and ambush-style killings. The suspect and his son had purchased weapons. The shell casings and the ballistic test proved that bullets fired at my brother, Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, and another victim, Aftaab Hussain, were from a gun recovered from these people. The gray Jetta that police connected to these killings belongs to Syed, recovered when he was caught driving toward Texas.
So far, the Albuquerque Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have revealed little information about the motive behind these killings. Yet the pattern of killings shows there is an extraordinary motive behind them. We need to know if this is an individual’s act or whether a group or any section of hatemongers was involved. We need to know if there are aiders and abettors, and whether they have any other individuals on a list to shoot.
Let me appreciate the APD and FBI — the way they have made arrests so swiftly. Yet if we cannot discern the motive, whatever punishment results from these crimes, fear will continue to loom in our society, worry about whether another, like-minded person can ambush another young brother or sister at any time. I would request residents of Albuquerque, the southeast neighborhoods and especially members of the Muslim community — please help the FBI and APD and provide them any information you know that can help find a motive.
This is the only way we can make Albuquerque peaceful, prosperous and a bouquet of diversity and harmony.
Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain has a Doctor of Juridical Sciences (S.J.D.) from Suffolk University School of Law in Boston. He lives in Albuquerque.