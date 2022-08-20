The Muslim community in New Mexico has gone through one of the worst times in its history — losing three young men in 10 days, on July 27, Aug. 1 and Aug. 6. All had one thing in common: their last name — Aftab Hussein, 41; Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27; and Naeem Hussain, 25.

After a suspect, Muhammad Atif Syed, a refugee from Afghanistan, was arrested, the speculations about the motive behind these killings were published in different media channels. It has been reported that because the suspect, Syed, belongs to the Sunni Muslim sect, he targeted victims (including a fourth, Mohammed Ahmadi, who was killed in November 2021) because they belonged to the Shia Muslim sect. I have a reason to disagree with this motive.

All four victims were not Shia. One of the victims, Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, was my younger brother, and we do not belong to the Shia community. Although we also do not identify ourselves as Sunni, we do pray in the same pattern as other Sunni Muslims do at Islamic Center of New Mexico. We have only one identity. We are Muslim. I have met the suspect at the center a few times, and I remember one time I was with my brother. We just had an exchange of greetings, and he told me he is from Afghanistan but he had lived in Quetta, Pakistan, as a refugee and came to the U.S. as a refugee. If Syed has seen us at the center, he must have observed that we were praying with the same pattern as all other Sunnis do.

Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain has a Doctor of Juridical Sciences (S.J.D.) from Suffolk University School of Law in Boston. He lives in Albuquerque.

Popular in the Community