It was one busy afternoon for me, combing the city of Albuquerque and tracking breaking news stories, when I came across a crime in progress at a busy Walmart on Eubank Boulevard NE at Copper Avenue NE, where police had sectioned off the street by the bus stop. I ran to the scene, where other reporters were already covering the story.
New details from the Albuquerque Police Department just a few weeks ago in lapel camera footage that shows an altercation between police and a man identified as 57-year-old Roger Schafer. Schafer was shot and killed by APD officers. The weapon held by Schafer that police thought was a real gun turned out to be a BB pistol.
At the scene of this breaking news, Deputy Chief of Police Harold Medina said there had been a call about a male individual waving a gun. “That triggered officers to be dispatched to the area,” he said. “When
officers arrived, they made
contact with the individual
who matched the description, and an altercation occurred
and that lead to shots being fired.”
According to Schafer’s criminal history, he had been living in dire conditions that include mental illness and misdemeanor charges.
We all know Albuquerque has a history of police shootings and excessive police force. This is one of many officer-involved shootings in the city.
A similar case that made national headlines was the James Boyd incident in March 2014, where a homeless man camping in the foothills was shot and killed by officers. We need to hold our law enforcement accountable for the excessive force used and help treat people with mental illness.
According to Washington Post records, New Mexico is ranked as having the highest rate of deadly officer-involved shootings, and New Mexico is placed first or second in the country for police shootings.
We know that law enforcement agencies need to protect citizens, but in the case of Roger Schafer, I believe police went too far, too soon. An alternative method, such as a taser gun, could have been used, or police could have handled the situation with a crisis intervention team. According to the lapel video, there were multiple rounds of shots fired at Schafer, killing him instantly.
Law enforcement officers have to treat cases involving the mentally ill more cautiously and rely on additional resources when addressing crime issues. The treatment by APD of individuals affected by mental illness is a serious crisis in the city of Albuquerque.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.