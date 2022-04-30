Public Service Company of New Mexico is masterful at using fear, manipulation and spin to advance its corporate interests. When I heard some legislators parroting the company lines, “Unless we keep the San Juan coal plant running this summer, the lights will go out, the fridges will melt!” in legislative committees earlier this year, it begged the question: Are the brownouts and blackouts threatened by PNM truly unavoidable without the San Juan coal plant extension PNM proposes? Or is this a scare tactic to move some other agenda?
News outlets and opinion pieces, an emergency declaration by the attorney general, all echoed PNM’s story — raising alarm bells about potential shortages this summer. They also laid blame for the impending catastrophe at the feet of the Public Regulation Commission. Like most stories PNM seeds, the claims deserved greater scrutiny.
Our job at New Energy Economy is to dig beyond the surface and expose what’s really going on. I found it alarming, though not surprising, when I looked at PNM’s investor presentation and discovered that while PNM was telling New Mexicans we might be facing power shortages this summer, PNM’s CEO said to investors, “I can assure you that we do have the resources covered for the summer time.” Why would PNM tell the PRC, legislators and the public one thing while its CEO tells investors the exact opposite? Which is the truth and which is the lie? Something that is important for people to know is that investor-owned utilities are under a legal obligation to disclose financial and business risks to their shareholders or face criminal penalties. Unfortunately, there is no such mechanism to hold them accountable for what they say to decision-makers, ratepayers or the public.
So what’s the backstory on San Juan? Five years ago, in 2017, PNM finally acknowledged that the San Juan Generating Station was uneconomic and proposed to close it in 2022. Though the company solicited replacement power bids right away, it failed to submit a proposal to replace San Juan’s energy in a timely or compliant manner. It sat on the bids for 18 months — allowing many of the proposals to grow stale (energy is one of the most rapidly evolving sectors of our economy) and then proposed a replacement portfolio with new PNM-owned gas plants despite the requirements in the Renewable Portfolio Standard included in the Energy Transition Act — wasting another year in litigation.
When a 100 percent solar, wind and storage alternative was finally approved, what actions did PNM take when “necessary right-of-way agreement and required transmission interconnection agreements” were not executed? Did PNM demand that a security bond be posted in 2020? In the face of these failures to deploy replacement power on time, has PNM made any effort to utilize demand-side reduction like efficiency measures and rooftop and community solar to reduce summer peak load? Have they explored short-term solutions like power purchase agreements from independent gas plants? The answer to all of these questions is no. PNM’s incompetence and mismanagement are the culprit for PNM’s inability to ensure electricity reliability, not the PRC.
PNM managed to stampede the press, the attorney general and many legislators with the threat of brownouts, achieving a last-minute amendment to Senate Bill 14, the Clean Fuel Standards Act, that would have given PNM carte blanche to build or acquire any new generation without regulatory oversight. When that failed, it tried the same tactic with the PRC. In its recent “emergency” variance filing, PNM asked that the PRC grant PNM’s request immediately, without inquiry into costs, alternatives, whether it needs the relief it’s seeking and without any discovery. The filing included no rate increase or decrease estimates and no environmental impact assessments.
What is the real reason for the PNM-led PR campaign against the PRC? Is it to secure expensive fossil fuels without oversight and exact short-term financial and political gain? To advance and lock in desired new PNM-owned gas energy resources? To ensure the state Supreme Court looks unfavorably upon the PRC as it reviews PNM appeals in the Avangrid/PNM merger and Four Corners Power Plant cases? Xcel Energy in Colorado is meeting and exceeding 85 percent renewables by 2030, and there are no reliability or supply chain issues or associated scare tactics. There is no explanation for PNM’s failure other than incompetence and greed.