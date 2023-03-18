When I read recently the proposed Public Service Company of New Mexico-Avangrid merger is stirring in its 2021 grave, my reaction was incredulity, followed closely by anger (“Revamped PRC seeking to reconsider utility merger,” March 9). Truly, when money is involved, there is no such thing as death.

A brief recap: In 2020, PNM and Avangrid applied to the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission for approval to merge. This was not to be an equal partnership: For $8.3 billion, PNM would become a wholly owned subsidiary of Connecticut-based Avangrid and answer to that company, which in turn answers to its Spain-based parent company Iberdrola, one of the largest energy conglomerates in the world with over $137 billion in assets.

In an extensive ad campaign, PNM touted the proposed merger as “a better, greener future for New Mexico.” Good jobs, economic growth and improved energy infrastructure were promised, as well as a boost in meeting the requirements of the 2019 Energy Transition Act.

Anne Pedersen is a Santa Fe writer and PNM customer.