The Public Service Company of New Mexico/Avangrid drama continues, with an appeal before the Supreme Court and rumors of a new application as soon as an appointed Public Regulation Commission takes over in January, but newspapers seem intent on not asking tough questions or reporting on the larger issues.

To me, recent articles read as a PR campaign to convince readers and officials of the merits of approving the acquisition, instead of what’s needed: an update on Avangrid/Iberdrola’s egregious activities.

It is a mistake to call this a merger. Avangrid is 15 times larger than PNM. Iberdrola, the parent company, is even larger. Iberdrola, is one of the largest corporations in the world, with more than $160 billion in assets, more than the gross domestic product of 150 nations.

Sandra Stulberg is a member of Indivisible Albuquerque, which advocated against the PNM/Avangrid/Iberdrola merger and has filed an amicus brief in the New Mexico Supreme Court.

