In November, Public Service Company of New Mexico and Avangrid applied to merge their companies. PNM is the largest private utility in New Mexico, serving over 520,000 customers within their monopoly-controlled service territory. Avangrid is a publicly traded energy conglomerate with $36 billion in assets. Iberdrola (located in Spain), owns 81.5 percent of Avangrid’s stock. The “wealth fund” of Qatar owns 9 percent.
Of course, the merger seems attractive for a well-heeled renewable company to invest in New Mexico. But as we know, the devil is in the details.
Past action is the best predictor of future behavior. In Maine, Avangrid/Iberdrola own an equally small utility, Central Maine Power, and the company has engaged in strong-arm tactics to push its agenda, creating dark-money PACs, paying off legislators, hiring private detectives to hassle citizen signature gatherers and killing a people’s referendum to protect the North Woods from despoliation — all in an attempt to use Maine as a conduit for consumer load profit elsewhere. Check out youtube.com/watch?v=0kWpK7IOW_k. Here Avangrid/Iberdrola wants to use PNM ratepayers as a jump-off point to sell electricity to bigger markets in California and Mexico, at our expense.
Additionally, New Energy Economy opposes the merger agreement because we believe it violates the law and is contrary to the public interest as follows:
- Public Regulation Commission rulings specify that mergers must not contain any recovery of transaction costs from ratepayers and must hold customers harmless from negative impacts of a transaction.
The merger agreement requires abandonment and securitization of the Four Corners Power Plant at the expense of ratepayers, a $300 million cost that is contrary to law and will negatively impact rates. (It is important to note that “abandonment” does not equal closure — instead, PNM is paying another company to take the plant off its hands. If approved, the climate-altering emissions will continue while we pay the price.)
- PRC principles dictate that merger agreements must balance the interests of shareholders and ratepayers, and rulings clarify that they should include a rate freeze to ensure rate credits offer a meaningful benefit.
The merger unjustly benefits shareholders, who will receive over $700 million in stock premiums. PNM executives will gain $80 million. Meanwhile, customers only get $50 million in rate credits. Fair rate credits and a rate freeze of a minimum of three years must be implemented. Without a rate freeze, nothing prevents Avangrid/Iberdrola from applying for a rate increase the day after a settlement is reached.
- Precedent demands that economic development funds should equal at least $100 million. The paltry $20 million being offered by PNM/Avangrid is grossly inadequate.
- Past PRC rulings specify that utilities be governed by a majority independent board of directors. Budget and financing decisions are the primary drivers of a utility’s cost of service, and without the oversight of independent directors who are not beholden to a foreign corporation’s priorities, ratepayers will be at risk.
- Core PRC principles dictate that merger agreements must be in the public interest. The merger agreement lacks both regulatory and environmental stipulations to protect the public. The agreement must require independent evaluators to prevent PNM/Avangrid from rigging the procurement process for affiliates, increasing costs to ratepayers. The agreement must also guarantee immediate remediation and reclamation of coal facilities upon closure, as opposed to the currently planned “retirement in place,” an outlandish nonplan to address contamination in 25 years.
Finally, and most importantly, the merger agreement as proposed, and the abandonment application filed as a direct result of the agreement, will result in the extension of the life of the Four Corners Power Plant and therefore a significant increase in climate-altering emissions. Any agreement must, at a minimum, close the Four Corners coal plant to protect the people, land and the economic well-being of New Mexico.
(3) comments
Apologies for misspelling of Avangrid. One more point -- Avangrid is committed to clean energy development, and they have resources, scale and speed on their side to develop regenerative power.
Overall and overwhelmingly, I support the work of Mariel Nanasi and New Energy Economy. As a Maine native transplanted to New Mexico, I urge caution, however, in accepting her assessment of the case of Avangard's acquisition of CMP. I have followed this story closely as reported in Maine news media, and my overall view is, while there were bumps of the road, the people of Maine are benefitting from the makeover of CMP, and are in a much better position regarding the future of clean energy and electric power equity for Maine's ratepayers than at any point in recent history.
Over the years, I have never, ever agreed with this person's opinions and analysis. However, this time she is spot on.
