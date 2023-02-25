We are survivors who have experienced trauma at the hands of violent juvenile criminals. Many of us have lost loved ones to juvenile murderers, while others have experienced violent crimes such as attempted murder and assault. We write in response to Dr. Laurence Shandler’s op-ed (“End life sentences for juveniles,” Feb. 19).

Shandler and others pushing for the passage of Senate Bill 64 continue to misrepresent what this incredibly radical bill will actually do. Perpetrators of any violent crime except first-degree murder will be given an opportunity for parole after just 15 years, regardless of how many offenses they have committed. Under SB 64, criminals can commit several second-degree murders, rape multiple victims and perform numerous other violent crimes, including kidnapping, aggravated assault or attempted murder, and still be released after only 15 years.

New Mexico’s current justice system already has a nuanced and balanced approach toward dealing with juveniles. Any juvenile under age 14 cannot be charged as an adult or given a lengthy sentence. Offenders over age 14 are only given lengthy sentences if they commit seriously violent crimes, and even then, only after undergoing a lengthy psychological examination. Each individual offender then receives a specific, appropriate sentence taking into account their mental state as well as the severity and circumstances of the crime.

Alexis Salisbury is a mass shooting survivor of the Clovis library shooting in 2017. She was shot three times, along with her 10-year-old brother. A resident of New Mexico, she advocates for victims of violent juvenile offenders.