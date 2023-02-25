We are survivors who have experienced trauma at the hands of violent juvenile criminals. Many of us have lost loved ones to juvenile murderers, while others have experienced violent crimes such as attempted murder and assault. We write in response to Dr. Laurence Shandler’s op-ed (“End life sentences for juveniles,” Feb. 19).
Shandler and others pushing for the passage of Senate Bill 64 continue to misrepresent what this incredibly radical bill will actually do. Perpetrators of any violent crime except first-degree murder will be given an opportunity for parole after just 15 years, regardless of how many offenses they have committed. Under SB 64, criminals can commit several second-degree murders, rape multiple victims and perform numerous other violent crimes, including kidnapping, aggravated assault or attempted murder, and still be released after only 15 years.
New Mexico’s current justice system already has a nuanced and balanced approach toward dealing with juveniles. Any juvenile under age 14 cannot be charged as an adult or given a lengthy sentence. Offenders over age 14 are only given lengthy sentences if they commit seriously violent crimes, and even then, only after undergoing a lengthy psychological examination. Each individual offender then receives a specific, appropriate sentence taking into account their mental state as well as the severity and circumstances of the crime.
By replacing New Mexico’s current nuanced system with a one-size-fits-all solution, this bill sends the dangerous message to potential juvenile criminals that they can commit violent crimes with impunity and still be given a short sentence. It will also result in dangerous criminals being released early, before they have been properly rehabilitated. This will only cause more violent crime amid New Mexico’s historic crime surge and lead to the creation of new victims.
Proponents of this bill have minimized the suffering of victims who will have to live in fear of their attacker being released early. They also continue to ignore commonsense compromises such as separating out offenders who have committed multiple offenses or requiring an assessment before someone is eligible for parole, which would better strike a balance between not retraumatizing survivors and assessing a juvenile offender’s capacity for change.
We also remind legislators that the violent criminals who could be released early under SB 64 were not incarcerated for mere youthful indiscretions. They are violent criminals like Nathaniel Jouett (who committed a mass shooting at the Clovis library), Nicholas Ortiz (who murdered three people with a pickax during a home invasion) and John Gamble (who murdered a 15-year-old by brutally beating him and setting him on fire with gasoline).
One does not need a fully developed prefrontal cortex to understand that the above crimes are horrific and wrong. These individuals and others like them did not act impulsively or under peer pressure. They committed profoundly violent, premeditated, evil crimes of which they fully understood the wrongfulness. They received punishments that were proportionate to those crimes.
New Mexico lawmakers should not give sentence reductions to these violent offenders solely because of their birthdays. Lawmakers should instead stand up for victims, not criminals, and oppose SB 64.
Alexis Salisbury is a mass shooting survivor of the Clovis library shooting in 2017. She was shot three times, along with her 10-year-old brother. A resident of New Mexico, she advocates for victims of violent juvenile offenders.