This is in response to the steady drip of letters to the editor in TheSanta Fe New Mexican bemoaning the toppled war monument on the Plaza. The issues I want to address here have to do with “history” (as in, “It’s our history!”) and “vandalism” (as in, “It was vandalism!”). Most letters against the consequential capsizing try to make these points, but I argue they are wrongheaded and ill-founded. Here are two learning opportunities I’d like to offer your readers. Class will come to order, please. Thank you.
First: A monument is not “history,” but a political — usually phallic — celebration of a particular event or person in history. The obelisk in the Plaza was a celebration of the soldiers who took part in the Western military expansion during the Civil War, but it had nothing to do with fighting slavery. That “expansion” west of the Mississippi was not simply a matter of “settling” the land, either, but of stealing the land and killing off the Native people who had lived here for thousands of years.
The U.S. military waged brutal, relentless genocide against the Native people, nearly wiping them out by taking their land and trying to ruin their language and culture. That is the history. The monument is a celebration of that factual history: a monument to genocide. People lamenting the loss of history are confused. Now if such history is something people want to exalt, we need to have another conversation.
Taking that monument down does not erase history; it sought to remove a shameless homage to a genocide that took place in history. Like taking down statues of Lenin or Hitler or Lee. One could argue the obelisk itself was trying to erase history by ignoring the actual destructive effects of Manifest Destiny in the U.S. and instead calling it a heroic endeavor.
Second: There were over a hundred citizens — Native and non-Native — on the Plaza taking part in, supporting or watching the de-erection of that racist, ahistoric monument on Indigenous Peoples' Day 2020. I was there in one of those capacities. The white people involved in the tumbling of the tyranny were not vandals or outsiders. They were allies to the Native American people leading the protest that day.
This is a concept people don’t seem to get unless they have some understanding of how anti-racist activism works. An ally is someone who supports a group or movement and offers themselves and their bodies to do the deed that may get them arrested or injured. Why? Because historically (there’s that word again) and currently, people of color are treated far worse than white people when the police and jail are concerned — something evident in the news every day. White allies step up to do front-line work and take the heat; it’s the least a white person can do. It’s called being an ally.
In sum: A monument is not history. It is a glorification of something that happened in history. In this case, violent systemic genocide. And an ally is someone who supports — with more than just words — their brothers and sisters of color in the anti-racist movement.
Class dismissed.
Terri Rolland is an artist and ally living and working in Santa Fe who believes in the power of the anti-monument.