This is in response to the steady drip of letters to the editor in The Santa Fe New Mexican bemoaning the toppled war monument on the Plaza. The issues I want to address here have to do with “history” (as in, “It’s our history!”) and “vandalism” (as in, “It was vandalism!”). Most letters against the consequential capsizing try to make these points, but I argue they are wrongheaded and ill-founded. Here are two learning opportunities I’d like to offer your readers. Class will come to order, please. Thank you.

First: A monument is not “history,” but a political — usually phallic — celebration of a particular event or person in history. The obelisk in the Plaza was a celebration of the soldiers who took part in the Western military expansion during the Civil War, but it had nothing to do with fighting slavery. That “expansion” west of the Mississippi was not simply a matter of “settling” the land, either, but of stealing the land and killing off the Native people who had lived here for thousands of years.

The U.S. military waged brutal, relentless genocide against the Native people, nearly wiping them out by taking their land and trying to ruin their language and culture. That is the history. The monument is a celebration of that factual history: a monument to genocide. People lamenting the loss of history are confused. Now if such history is something people want to exalt, we need to have another conversation.

Terri Rolland is an artist and ally living and working in Santa Fe who believes in the power of the anti-monument.

