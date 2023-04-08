The truth matters. Escape from Tehran is a play based on a true story about a young Jewish couple in love who must flee to Israel when the more moderate Shah of Iran is deposed, and Shariah is imposed.

This story reminds me of Jewish people I have known from Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Morocco who had to escape their countries after their ancestors were there for centuries, sometimes with only the shirts on their backs. We think of displacement as a modern-day issue with Syrians and Ukrainians fleeing war-torn countries. It is a disease in our world.

Many people don’t know that 850,000-plus Jews have had to flee Middle Eastern countries since Israel became a state in 1948. Persecution and antisemitism have created many refugees over the years.

Elishiva Herrera is president of Congregation Beit Tikva in Santa Fe.

