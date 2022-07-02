Fellow Santa Feans: Something special, something rare, is occurring in our fair city, occurring right now. The Santa Fe Playhouse is presenting a unique look into our human experience, a play unlike any we have ever seen, an offbeat — sometimes witty and humorous, sometimes a bit uncomfortable, but always, a fascinating, comedic journey from life toward, “The undiscovered country from whose bourn, no traveler returns, puzzles the will, and makes us rather bear those ills we have than fly to others that we know not of … does make cowards of us all …”
This theatrical adventure does not, however, find its source in Shakespeare. We must go back even a century before the Bard, to what is one of the first plays — if not the first play — created in the English language. It’s a 15th-century morality play, Everyman. It is brought to us here in 2022 garb, 2022 context, our 2022 world as Everybody.
This ingenious, witty, reimagining, reframing of a play from eight centuries ago, a 2018 Pulitzer Prize finalist, was conceived and written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, a MacArthur Foundation Genius Award recipient. It finds its way to us, and is being presented here, as the third production of the Centennial Season of the Santa Fe Playhouse. It is the bold, adventurous choice of the playhouse’s new artistic director, Robyn Rikoon.
This Centennial Season began as a special season — plays of the moment as well as a 20th century classic, Edward Albee’s A Delicate Balance, and continues as such. Not only have the casts been fine, the production values — scene, sound, light designs — are and have been extraordinary. This Santa Fe gem moves into its second century with a rebirth of quality; it is one of our city’s true gifts.
For those who haven’t enjoyed the Santa Fe Playhouse; it is a jewel box of a theater — Santa Fe’s only classic proscenium theater, couched in the heart of downtown Santa Fe, just a block from the Roundhouse.
So, gentles all; I don’t want you to miss this unique theater adventure. Everybody will run through Sunday, July 10; its experience will stay with you long after. We don’t have to go to New York to enjoy and appreciate good theater; this is right here, in our laps.
Richard Block is a 25-year resident of Santa Fe and a co-founder of KSFR, Santa Fe Public Radio. He is a lifelong professional theater director.