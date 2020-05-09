I believe in science and medicine. The United States death toll from the coronavirus pandemic is estimated to be approximately 60,000 to 100,000. I don’t believe it. Social distancing and quarantines will “flatten the curve.” This simply means slowing the rate of infection, so that hospitals are not overwhelmed at once (there are only so many doctors and ventilators). Once the current peak is reached does not mean the pandemic has ended. The virus is still in our communities, and those that haven’t yet been infected remain vulnerable.
There are three likely ways the pandemic will end: Vaccine, effective antiviral medication or herd immunity occurs.
A tested and proven vaccine that is widely available for clinical use for the public is probably 12-18 months away. Currently, there are no scientifically proven pharmacologic agents to combat COVID-19. Herd immunity is indirect protection from an infectious agent that occurs once a certain percentage of people in a population has become immune (either through prior exposure or a vaccine). Then, an infectious disease can no longer rapidly spread.
Herd immunity can occur when 40 percent to 95 percent of the population are immune. This protects those who have not been infected or have not received a vaccine. Let’s assume if 70 percent of the population has been infected, herd immunity occurs.
Until one of the above three have occurred, deaths from the coronavirus will continue. Epidemiology studies suggest that the actual death rate to COVID-19 is lower than previously thought, perhaps 2 percent. An article in the medical journal the Lancet (March 30) estimates an infection fatality ratio of 0.66 percent.
While many variables influence estimates of the death rate, let’s assume a death rate of 1 percent. If the population of the United States is 330,584,104 (Worldometer, as of April 13) and if 70 percent become infected, then 23,140,887 persons will become infected before herd immunity protects the remainder.
If the death rate of those infected is 1 percent, then 231,408 deaths could occur before the pandemic ends. This greatly exceeds the estimate of 60,000-100,000 deaths.
Meanwhile, our economy is severely depressed due to the quarantines in place. Unemployment has skyrocketed, many people cannot afford their rent or mortgage, and small businesses will go bankrupt. We may see increases in suicide and domestic violence. Isolated seniors and others suffer from social isolation. However, if the quarantines are ended too soon to reopen the economy, a second spike in the coronavirus cases will almost certainly occur.
Is there a way to balance reopening the economy and simultaneously limiting the number of new COVID-19 cases? Perhaps. Limited reopening of the economy when there are safeguards to prevent a second wave of viral infections may work. Limited reopening could occur, whereby:
- Younger people are permitted to work, as per the guidelines below.
- There is individual responsibility. (If you have a fever or have been exposed to someone with the coronavirus, you self-quarantine.)
- People 65 years of age and older, and those with underlying medical conditions or compromised immune systems are required to self-quarantine.
- Widespread rapid testing of the Coronavirus is available.
- Workers are tested each day upon arrival to a work site.
- Mass contact tracing of everyone who tests positive for the virus is implemented.
- Those who have been infected and recovered can be tested and receive an “immunity certificate or passport” to exempt them from daily testing.
Yes, this will be expensive, but the costs of keeping the economy closed are even greater. It is economically unsound for the U.S. Treasury to keep printing money to try to sustain those affected by the economic downturn.
Finally, what is the exit strategy? Politicians have likened the COVID-19 pandemic to a war. We should plan now for a post-COVID future. The economy will have changed greatly due to the pandemic and likely will be permanently transformed. Many brick and mortar stores will not reopen, and more commerce will have shifted online. We’ll see more telecommuting, online education, etc.
Right now, leaders should consider job retraining for workers, decreasing reliance on China for parts and supplies, increasing domestic manufacturing and hiring the unemployed to make infrastructure improvements. We also must increase the availability of mental health counseling for people who suffer post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the pandemic.
It’s also important to restock the Strategic National Stockpile to be ready for the next outbreak and to fund public health programs and research. No doubt, other planning options will help us prepare for a life after COVID-19.
If we work together and plan for the future, we will survive the pandemic and prosper as a society.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.