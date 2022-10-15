The fall campaign season is here. This is when legislative and statewide candidates should start getting specific about solutions to the real problems New Mexicans face every day.

It’s no secret that rising prices on everything from housing to groceries are hurting families. One issue that should be at the top of mind for candidates to ease costs is improving access to affordable medications.

In August, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, authorizing Medicare to negotiate directly with drug companies to help lower some prescription drug prices. It is a step in the right direction, but New Mexico can and should do more to fill in the gaps left by the federal legislation.

James Jimenez has extensive leadership experience in the nonprofit sector and state and municipal government. He is the executive director of the NMVC Action Fund.

