To the person(s) responsible for the graffiti at La Cieneguilla Petroglyph Site:
We all need help from time to time. I certainly have on occasions and could easily have suffered dire consequences for what in my case were stupid (alcohol or drug-induced) actions of a young adult. Instead, I got help, and I went another way, resulting in a career that protected our heritage and historic places, using the Archaeological Resources Protection (ARPA-1979) and Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation (1990) Acts, including being the Coordinator for the Interagency ARPA Task Force, and later New Mexico SiteWatch.
You may have seen that The Santa Fe New Mexican and much of the community are alarmed over your activities at the sacred area of petroglyphs. As I looked at some of the symbols you left, “alarm bells” went off in my head from times spent with the Domestic Terrorism Task Force here in New Mexico. Years ago, I also noticed a trend among heritage resource criminals: they are often involved in multiple criminal activities and also a large number of them suffer mental breakdowns and ordered rehabilitations, divorces, bankruptcies and suicides. In one case of the latter, the suicide occurred shortly after a criminal indictment and the family, with deep historical roots in the area, was so ostracized by the community they had to move away.
As I look up on my wall, I see a plaque signed by then-Gov. Bill Richardson that reads in part: “In commemoration of the first 35 years of your career protecting and advocating for cultural resources, the public right to learn from them and for resurrecting the Historic Preservation Division’s SiteWatch program.” It is a State Heritage Preservation Award. I’m very proud of it but think back to where I could have made some different choices that wouldn’t have turned out so well. I pray that you’ve done, or will do, the right thing and turn yourself in, so you can get the help you need.
Your choice. I hope you make the right one.
